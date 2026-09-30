Bihar Removes VAT On Jet Fuel At Airports Under Regional Connectivity Scheme; Comes Up With A Hydrogen Policy
Cabinet Secretariat Department’s Additional Chief Secretary said the decision will increase the number of regional flights and have a positive influence on the state’s economy.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 30, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government completely removed the value-added tax (VAT) imposed on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) at the airports under the ‘Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) – Modified UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) 6.0’ on Wednesday.
It also came up with a ‘green hydrogen policy’, an ambitious scheme to run 2554 agriculture feeders with the help of solar power, and ‘Mukhyamantri Haemophilia Yojana’ to provide assistance in the purchase of medicines for haemophilic patients. The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Patna.
“A decision has been taken to reduce the 1 per cent VAT imposed on ATF under the Regional Connectivity Scheme to zero per cent after due deliberation to provide impetus to regional flights in the state. This will increase the number of regional flights and have a positive influence on the state’s economy,” the Cabinet Secretariat Department’s Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said.
Arvind pointed out that Bihar had slashed VAT on ATF from 29 per cent to 4 per cent in June 2025 for non-RCS airports to bring it on par with other states like Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand. It was done after noticing that airlines used to buy jet fuel in states where VAT was less.
However, 1 per cent VAT on ATF at smaller airports under the RCS – UDAN scheme was present since 2018. It has now been done away with. The 4 per cent VAT on bigger airports in the state in Patna and Gaya cities, which cater to the maximum number of flights, will continue.
In another major decision, the cabinet approved the draft of ‘Bihar Green Hydrogen Policy, 2026’ with an intention to promote the use of renewable energy, cut dependence on imported natural gas, reduce carbon emissions, attract private investments in the field of green hydrogen, and create employment opportunities.
The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal by the state energy department to establish solar power plants having a total capacity of 2585 megawatts (MW) to ‘solarise’ 2554 agricultural feeders that supply electricity to farmers for irrigation purposes.
“The cabinet has approved the proposal under which Rs 1.05 crore per MW grant would be given to establish the required solar power plants. Over Rs 2,714 crore would be spent on installing them,” Arvind said.
A cabinet note prepared by energy department secretary Ajay Yadav revealed that concerned village panchayats would be given Rs 47.30 crore per power sub-station as an encouragement amount on the implementation of the agriculture feeder solarisation scheme. This will take the total expenditure on the scheme to Rs 2,762 crore.
In another decision, the cabinet okayed the transfer of four acres of land at Sabalpur Diara (riverine area) along the Ganga in Patna City on a temporary lease for 25 years to the Inland Waterways Authority of India, which will develop a ‘world-class’ cruise terminal on it.
Under the Mukhyamantri Haemophilia Yojana, Rs 26.34 crore will be spent from the chief minister’s medical assistance fund to cover the expenditure on the purchase of proprietary medicine Emicizumab in the first year.
Haemophilia is a rare genetic health condition that stops blood from clotting normally. It leads to prolonged bleeding, spontaneous bleeding, easy bruising, and joint pain in patients. The cabinet meeting discussed and approved altogether 30 agendas pertaining to different government departments.
Read More