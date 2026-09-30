ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Removes VAT On Jet Fuel At Airports Under Regional Connectivity Scheme; Comes Up With A Hydrogen Policy

Patna: The Bihar government completely removed the value-added tax (VAT) imposed on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) at the airports under the ‘Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) – Modified UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) 6.0’ on Wednesday.

It also came up with a ‘green hydrogen policy’, an ambitious scheme to run 2554 agriculture feeders with the help of solar power, and ‘Mukhyamantri Haemophilia Yojana’ to provide assistance in the purchase of medicines for haemophilic patients. The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Patna.

“A decision has been taken to reduce the 1 per cent VAT imposed on ATF under the Regional Connectivity Scheme to zero per cent after due deliberation to provide impetus to regional flights in the state. This will increase the number of regional flights and have a positive influence on the state’s economy,” the Cabinet Secretariat Department’s Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said.

Arvind pointed out that Bihar had slashed VAT on ATF from 29 per cent to 4 per cent in June 2025 for non-RCS airports to bring it on par with other states like Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand. It was done after noticing that airlines used to buy jet fuel in states where VAT was less.

However, 1 per cent VAT on ATF at smaller airports under the RCS – UDAN scheme was present since 2018. It has now been done away with. The 4 per cent VAT on bigger airports in the state in Patna and Gaya cities, which cater to the maximum number of flights, will continue.

In another major decision, the cabinet approved the draft of ‘Bihar Green Hydrogen Policy, 2026’ with an intention to promote the use of renewable energy, cut dependence on imported natural gas, reduce carbon emissions, attract private investments in the field of green hydrogen, and create employment opportunities.

The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal by the state energy department to establish solar power plants having a total capacity of 2585 megawatts (MW) to ‘solarise’ 2554 agricultural feeders that supply electricity to farmers for irrigation purposes.