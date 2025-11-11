ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Records Highest Voter Turnout Since Independence As The Final Polls End Peacefully

Polling staff gather to submit EVMs at the dispatch centre in the Polytechnic College campus after voting ended during the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Bhagalpur on Tuesday, November 11. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Bihar clocked 68.79 per cent polling on 122 seats in the second and final phase of Assembly elections on Tuesday, and created history with the highest ever voter turnout of 66.90 per cent in the polls in the state since Independence.

Polling was conducted at 45,399 booths in the second phase, and 3.7 crore voters got an opportunity to exercise their franchise to choose from 1302 candidates in the fray. The first phase of the election, in which 121 seats were voted for, had witnessed 65.08 per cent polling.

“The second phase of polling has successfully and peacefully concluded with a voter turnout of 68.79 per cent. It has led to an overall voter turnout of 66.90 per cent for the entire election. It is 9.6 per cent more than the voter turnout of 57.29 per cent in the previous Assembly poll in 2020,” Bihar chief electoral officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said.

Gujiyal added that polling data from around 2000 booths was still awaited, and the voter turnout could be upwardly revised once they arrive.

With the conclusion of polls, the fate of altogether 2616 candidates was now sealed in the electronic voting machines (EVMs). There were a total of 7.45 crore electors in this Assembly poll. The counting of votes would be done on November 14.

The previous highest polling percentage was 62.57 per cent in the 2000 Assembly elections, while it was 64.6 per cent in the 1998 Lok Sabha polls. Incidentally, the voter turnout was 56.28 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Gunjiyal added that 230 complaints were received during the second phase, which were timely resolved. Around 3.52 crore in cash, intoxicants, precious metals and freebies were seized on the polling day.

“Various agencies seized cash, intoxicants, narcotics, precious metals and freebies worth Rs 127 crore since the model code of conduct (MCC) for polls came into effect on October 6,” Gunjiyal added.