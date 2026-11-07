Bihar Raises Rabi Crop Cultivation Target To 48 Lakh Hectares, Offers 40% Subsidies to Farmers For Alternative Crops
The expansion plan includes 24 lakh hectares under wheat and six lakh hectares under spring maize.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 7, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government plans to expand the area under cultivation during the upcoming Rabi season by around 14 per cent to 48 lakh hectares to increase agricultural production, diversify crops, and boost farmers' income.
"We have fixed a big and ambitious target to expand the area under cultivation under the Rabi mega campaign to 48 lakh hectares. It is an increase of 6 lakh hectares compared to the 42 lakh hectares on which Rabi crops were cultivated last year," state agriculture minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said on Saturday.
The expansion plan includes 24 lakh hectares under wheat, six lakh hectares under spring maize, five lakh hectares under pulses and four lakh hectares under oilseeds. Another nine lakh hectares will be devoted to potatoes, vegetables, spices and other crops.
Vijay added that apart from increasing the area, the emphasis will also be on crop diversification and encouraging farmers to move beyond traditional crops and opt for alternative ones, including turmeric, ginger, tomatoes, chillies, cabbage, and spring-season onions.
"We intend to expand the area under these alternative crops. This could provide additional income to the farmers. They will be given a 40 per cent subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) (a scheme related to agricultural development) on the cost of cultivating these crops," he added.
The subsidy will be available for farms covering an area between 0.1 hectare and two hectares to help small farmers.
As per the agriculture department, the programme to cultivate turmeric and ginger will start in February – March next year, while the tagging and supply of hybrid seeds of tomatoes, chillies, and cabbage to farmers has already begun.
For turmeric and ginger, the government has fixed the cultivation cost at Rs 1 lakh per hectare, making farmers eligible for subsidies of up to Rs 40,000 per hectare. For tomatoes, chillies and cabbage, the prescribed cost of cultivation is Rs 60,000 per hectare, with financial assistance of up to Rs 24,000 per hectare.
"With regard to efforts to expand the area for cultivating onions, we have included a new variety – Bhima Shakti – along with the Agrifound Light Red variety. Farmers cultivating spring onions will receive a subsidy of up to Rs 20,000 per hectare, based on a prescribed cultivation cost of Rs 50,000 per hectare,” Vijay said.
The Agrifound Light Red is a popular, open-pollinated onion variety developed by the National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation. The produce is medium-sized (4 to 6cm in diameter) and globular or round in shape. It takes around 110 to 120 days after transplanting to mature and gives a yield of 30 to 35 tonnes per hectare.
Bhima Shakti is a high-yielding, red onion variety with a long shelf-life (of around six months) under proper storage conditions. It was developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research – Directorate of Onion and Garlic Research, takes around 125 to 135 days after transplanting, and yields 35 to 42.7 tonnes per hectare.
Sinha said that the target-related activities would be regularly reviewed at district, block and panchayat levels, and officials would be directed to take corrective steps wherever the progress is inadequate.