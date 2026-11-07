ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Raises Rabi Crop Cultivation Target To 48 Lakh Hectares, Offers 40% Subsidies to Farmers For Alternative Crops

File photo of Vijay Kumar Sinha ( ETV Bharat )

By Dev Raj 3 Min Read

Patna: The Bihar government plans to expand the area under cultivation during the upcoming Rabi season by around 14 per cent to 48 lakh hectares to increase agricultural production, diversify crops, and boost farmers' income.

"We have fixed a big and ambitious target to expand the area under cultivation under the Rabi mega campaign to 48 lakh hectares. It is an increase of 6 lakh hectares compared to the 42 lakh hectares on which Rabi crops were cultivated last year," state agriculture minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said on Saturday.

The expansion plan includes 24 lakh hectares under wheat, six lakh hectares under spring maize, five lakh hectares under pulses and four lakh hectares under oilseeds. Another nine lakh hectares will be devoted to potatoes, vegetables, spices and other crops. Vijay added that apart from increasing the area, the emphasis will also be on crop diversification and encouraging farmers to move beyond traditional crops and opt for alternative ones, including turmeric, ginger, tomatoes, chillies, cabbage, and spring-season onions. "We intend to expand the area under these alternative crops. This could provide additional income to the farmers. They will be given a 40 per cent subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) (a scheme related to agricultural development) on the cost of cultivating these crops," he added. The subsidy will be available for farms covering an area between 0.1 hectare and two hectares to help small farmers.