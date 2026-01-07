ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Races Against Time To Meet Registration Target For Prime Minister's Pariksha Pe Charcha

Patna: The state of Bihar is lagging behind in registration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026’ programme. The registrations till now are far behind the target. Experts attribute this to the closure of schools during the winter. January 11 is the last date for registration.

National President of the Private Schools and Children Welfare Association, Shamayel Ahmed, said that the programme is a commendable initiative by the Prime Minister, and it has witnessed considerable enthusiasm in the past years. He attributed the lack of registration this year to the prevailing cold weather.

"This time, the cold set in a little earlier. Schools up to Class 8 have been closed for a long time. However, the District Education Officer has instructed the schools in all the districts to ensure maximum participation of children," he said.

Through his organization, Ahmed has appealed to over 25,000 schools across Bihar to register as many children as possible for the program. He said the discussion on the programme greatly motivates children for the upcoming exams.

The data emerging till now clearly shows that the schools are not showing the expected enthusiasm, as only around 20% of students in Classes 6 to 12, along with teachers and parents, have registered to participate in the programme from Patna district. This figure is significantly lower than the target set by the district administration.

According to the information available with the District Education Office, a target of 301,854 has been set for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026’ in Patna district, but by January 2, only 38,145 students, parents, and teachers had registered. This figure has now reached close to 60,000.

Patna’s District Education Officer (DEO) Saket Ranjan has issued instructions to all the Block Education Officers to register as many students as possible through the school principals, class teachers, computer and ICT teachers. They have been asked to make parents aware that they can also register and participate in the programme.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is not just a programme but an important platform to reduce the mental stress of the students and develop a positive attitude towards exams. Hence, maximum participation is necessary in it," Ranjan said.

The target for Bihar is 5,808,058 registrations, and so far, approximately 35% of the target has been achieved.

Sources disclosed that Sheikhpura district leads with over 69.50 % registrations as of January 2, while Vaishali also recorded over 47.95 % registrations. The worst-performing district is East Champaran, which hasn't achieved even 10% of its target. Its figures stood at 6.15 %. Nalanda and Darbhanga also recorded less than 15 %.