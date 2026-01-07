Bihar Races Against Time To Meet Registration Target For Prime Minister's Pariksha Pe Charcha
January 11 is the last date for registration by students, teachers and parents
Published : January 7, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Patna: The state of Bihar is lagging behind in registration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026’ programme. The registrations till now are far behind the target. Experts attribute this to the closure of schools during the winter. January 11 is the last date for registration.
National President of the Private Schools and Children Welfare Association, Shamayel Ahmed, said that the programme is a commendable initiative by the Prime Minister, and it has witnessed considerable enthusiasm in the past years. He attributed the lack of registration this year to the prevailing cold weather.
"This time, the cold set in a little earlier. Schools up to Class 8 have been closed for a long time. However, the District Education Officer has instructed the schools in all the districts to ensure maximum participation of children," he said.
Through his organization, Ahmed has appealed to over 25,000 schools across Bihar to register as many children as possible for the program. He said the discussion on the programme greatly motivates children for the upcoming exams.
The data emerging till now clearly shows that the schools are not showing the expected enthusiasm, as only around 20% of students in Classes 6 to 12, along with teachers and parents, have registered to participate in the programme from Patna district. This figure is significantly lower than the target set by the district administration.
According to the information available with the District Education Office, a target of 301,854 has been set for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026’ in Patna district, but by January 2, only 38,145 students, parents, and teachers had registered. This figure has now reached close to 60,000.
Patna’s District Education Officer (DEO) Saket Ranjan has issued instructions to all the Block Education Officers to register as many students as possible through the school principals, class teachers, computer and ICT teachers. They have been asked to make parents aware that they can also register and participate in the programme.
"Pariksha Pe Charcha is not just a programme but an important platform to reduce the mental stress of the students and develop a positive attitude towards exams. Hence, maximum participation is necessary in it," Ranjan said.
The target for Bihar is 5,808,058 registrations, and so far, approximately 35% of the target has been achieved.
Sources disclosed that Sheikhpura district leads with over 69.50 % registrations as of January 2, while Vaishali also recorded over 47.95 % registrations. The worst-performing district is East Champaran, which hasn't achieved even 10% of its target. Its figures stood at 6.15 %. Nalanda and Darbhanga also recorded less than 15 %.
Sushan Ahmed, who runs a private school in Patna, stated that his institution has received instructions from the DEO, and a follow-up is underway. He said that a notice has been posted in his school's WhatsApp group for students in Classes 6 and above, urging them to register for the programme along with their parents.
“Schools are currently closed due to the cold, which has caused some laxity. Once they reopen, awareness will increase when teachers talk to students one-on-one, or the students discuss among themselves. It's expected that a good number of registrations will be completed by January 11," he said.
Shayma Praveen, who is the mother of a Class 9 student of a private school, said the school has provided a registration link for participating in the programme. She said she tried to register two days ago, but the form required a lot of filling out and typing, and she wasn't successful.
"I will register myself along with my daughter. The teachers have told me how to handle stress during exams. The Prime Minister will also tell the same. This is a good program," she said.
Observers say that there are several other reasons for low registration. Dr Binda Singh, a renowned psychotherapist, said that if discussions on exams are necessary, they should be made mandatory for students. This is because, in this age of artificial intelligence and the internet, children feel they don't need to listen to anyone. They can acquire the knowledge they need instantly.
"Children these days are finding solutions to every problem through ChatGPT. They are so immersed in the internet that their practical approach has diminished. The 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme is, in a way, a complete practical analysis. It also gives children an opportunity to understand the word 'Pariksha' from a different perspective," Dr Binda said.
The psychotherapist pointed out that even the parents believe that they will learn things through Chat GPT but the truth is that they won't get the benefits of joining a live programme and listening to it in a group. Parents should also step out of the reel world into the real world and devote time to such positive activities.
"In 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', you will get tips on handling stress during exams. You will also get to know the basic importance of exams. Many parents have become so concerned about their children's exams that they feel as if the children are going to war. The children have stopped playing. The parents believe that all this should not be done because it will cause mental disturbance to the children,” Dr Binda added.
Anyone willing to register for the programme can visit the Government of India's myGov app, fill in the required information and submit a 500-word list of questions in mind. The Prime Minister will personally interact with children, teachers and parents on the day of the programme and answer the shortlisted questions.
The programme is expected to be held between January 20 and the first week of February.