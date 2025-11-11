ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Polls: Villages Come Out Of The Shadow Of Naxal Violence To Vote For The First Time

Voters queue at the polling booth at Chormara village in Jamui district. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: For the first time in their lives, the people of Chormara in Jamui district of Bihar voted at a polling booth in their own village on Tuesday. The change symbolises their coming out of the shadow of the Naxals, who have been against electoral politics and ordered the boycott of elections. Several other villages in different districts affected by Naxal or Maoist violence in Bihar witnessed polling for the first time. In the previous elections, the EC would transfer the polling booths meant for the villages to safer areas at a distance of several kilometres. Those who wanted to vote had to trudge for the entire day to reach the polling stations and return home. But not this time. Voters queue at the polling booth at Chormara village in Jamui district. (ETV Bharat) Lauding it as a “big achievement”, Bihar Police additional director general (ADG) (Headquarters) Kundan Krishnan told ETV Bharat, “This is the first time in several decades that not a single polling centre has been transferred in the districts that were Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected.” Located deep inside the hilly and forested terrain under Barahat police station in the district, Chormara village is around 300km southeast of Patna. The Election Commission (EC), in coordination with the Bihar Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), established a polling booth for 1011 voters – 488 men and 523 women – residing there. A majority of them hail from the scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST). Villagers at different booths in villages in Rehal area in Rohtas district. Voting is being held for the first time in around three decades after the Naxal violence waned. (ETV Bharat) “Chormara village, located in the harsh hilly terrain, was at the centre of Naxal activities. The ninth congress of the CPI(Maoist) was organised there in January–February 2007, in which the banned organisation’s general secretary Muppala Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathy, several top leaders like Prashant Bose, Kishan Da and others participated,” Krishnan said.