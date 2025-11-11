Bihar Polls: Villages Come Out Of The Shadow Of Naxal Violence To Vote For The First Time
Once Naxal strongholds, Bihar's remote villages like Chormara and Pichhulia now host polling booths, reflecting successful anti-Naxal operations and renewed faith in democracy.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 11, 2025 at 3:12 PM IST
Patna: For the first time in their lives, the people of Chormara in Jamui district of Bihar voted at a polling booth in their own village on Tuesday. The change symbolises their coming out of the shadow of the Naxals, who have been against electoral politics and ordered the boycott of elections. Several other villages in different districts affected by Naxal or Maoist violence in Bihar witnessed polling for the first time.
In the previous elections, the EC would transfer the polling booths meant for the villages to safer areas at a distance of several kilometres. Those who wanted to vote had to trudge for the entire day to reach the polling stations and return home. But not this time.
Lauding it as a “big achievement”, Bihar Police additional director general (ADG) (Headquarters) Kundan Krishnan told ETV Bharat, “This is the first time in several decades that not a single polling centre has been transferred in the districts that were Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected.”
Located deep inside the hilly and forested terrain under Barahat police station in the district, Chormara village is around 300km southeast of Patna. The Election Commission (EC), in coordination with the Bihar Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), established a polling booth for 1011 voters – 488 men and 523 women – residing there. A majority of them hail from the scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST).
“Chormara village, located in the harsh hilly terrain, was at the centre of Naxal activities. The ninth congress of the CPI(Maoist) was organised there in January–February 2007, in which the banned organisation’s general secretary Muppala Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathy, several top leaders like Prashant Bose, Kishan Da and others participated,” Krishnan said.
The congress held at Chormara was the first one after several Naxal organisations, including Maoist Communist Centre (MCC), People’s War Group (PWG), CPIML Naxalbari and others, merged to form the CPI(Maoist) on September 21, 2004. The area had been out of the government’s administrative control for a long time, and the Naxals blasted the primary school at the village in 2009 to prove their dominance.
However, the crackdown on Naxalism in the Barahat police station area started in full earnest in 2022, and the CAPF established forward operating bases (FOBs). The ensuing action checked Naxal activities.
The surrender of their top leaders – Arjun Koda, Baleshwar Koda, Nageshwar Koda, and Suraj Murmu, Ravan Koda and Bhola Koda broke the back of LWE in Chormara, and the voters residing there exercised their franchise on Tuesday.
“Casting the vote at a booth in my own village is a great feeling. I feel like a participant in the democratic process and the development that may come in future,” said Ram Kumar, a resident of Chormara. Incidentally, jailed Naxal commander Arjun Koda’s wife voted at the polling booth at Chormara.
Similarly, the people of Pichhulia village under Chhakarbandha police station area under Imamganj Assembly constituency in Gaya district also witnessed voting at their own polling booth for the first time. The place is around 190km south of Patna and is located close to the border with Jharkhand.
“Pichhulia is located in a difficult, hilly and forested terrain. Polling is being held there for the first time during the ongoing second and final phase of the Assembly polls. Everything is progressing peacefully, and we have reports about people participating in it with much enthusiasm,” Krishnan said.
The villages in the tough-to-access hilly terrain of the Rehal area in Rohtas district, located around 220km southwest of Patna, also voted for the first time at their own polling booth in around three decades. It was out of the administrative control of the state government for a long time due to Naxal violence and was brought back to the mainstream in recent years.
‘This poll has come as a festival for us. We never knew what voting was or how it was done. We used to hear only from a few people of our village who had voted in the past,” said Sushil Prasad Kharwar of Korhans village in the Rehal area.
