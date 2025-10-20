ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Polls: RJD's Sasaram Candidate Arrested After Filing Nomination

Sasaram: RJD candidate Satendra Sah was arrested immediately after filing his nomination papers from Bihar's Sasaram assembly seat on Monday, officials said.

Officers of the police station concerned maintained that Sah was arrested by Jharkhand Police as a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was pending against him. His supporters were clueless about the developments.

"As Sah reached the office of the circle officer concerned to file his nomination papers from Sasaram seat, Jharkhand Police officers arrived there to execute a NBW which was pending against him," a senior officer of Rohtas district said on condition of anonymity.

"He was allowed to file his nomination papers... But soon after, he was arrested. We are not aware about the nature of the case in which the NBW was issued against him," he said, adding only Jharkhand Police could share further details.