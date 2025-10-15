ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Nothing Is Well In NDA, Says Rashtriya Lok Morcha Chief Upendra Kushwaha

Patna: Expressing dissatisfaction over the seat-sharing arrangement within the ruling NDA in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday said, "This time, nothing is well in NDA."

Kuswaha, who left for Delhi on Wednesday to meet senior BJP leaders, told reporters at the airport that "Everything will be fine. With this hope and belief, we are going to Delhi."

According to party insiders, Kushwaha is not happy with the six seats allotted to his party. He is also not happy with the allocation of the Mahua seat to another NDA constituent, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), headed by Union Minister Chirag Paswan. Efforts to convince Kushwaha by senior BJP leaders in Patna failed to make any headway.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai and other state BJP leaders met Kushwaha here on Tuesday evening. The meeting continued till late at night, after which Kushwaha told reporters, "This time, nothing is well in NDA. NDA leaders had on Tuesday claimed that seat allocation among alliance partners had been settled amicably and that discussions were in the final stages.