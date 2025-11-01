ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Polls: Nitish Urges People To Vote For NDA Once Again For Development

Patna: Asserting that "being a Bihari is now a matter of pride", Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday urged people to vote for the NDA in the assembly polls for the overall development of the state.

In a video message uploaded by his party, JD(U), on social media on Saturday, the JD(U) supremo stated that his government initially focused on improving law and order, which was in a "very bad" state earlier, and has brought significant improvements in education, health, roads, electricity, drinking water, agriculture, and youth employment.

He said, "You have given me the opportunity to serve the people of Bihar continuously since the year 2005. We want to tell you that in the situation in which we got Bihar, at that time, it was an insult to be called a Bihari. Since then, we have served you by working day and night with full honesty and hard work. You know that earlier, the law and order situation was very bad. First of all, the work of fixing it was done."

CM Kumar asserted that his government has worked for the development of all sections of society -- Hindu, Muslim, upper caste, backward, extremely backward, Dalit and Mahadalit -- without doing anything for his own family.

"The previous government did nothing for women. We have now empowered women to such an extent that they are no longer dependent on anyone and can take care of their families and children on their own. We want to tell you that from the very beginning, we have developed all sections of society. Whether it is Hindu, Muslim, upper caste, backwards, extremely backwards, Dalit, Mahadalit, work has been done for everyone. We did not do anything for our family. Now being called a Bihari is a matter of honour, not insult," he said.