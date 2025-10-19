ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Polls: JD(U) Withdraws Candidature Of Ex-MP In Favour Of Original Nominee In Amour Seat

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) was left with egg on its face on Sunday when the candidature of Sabir Ali, from the Amour assembly seat, was withdrawn in favour of Saba Zafar, who had already filed nomination papers on the party's ticket.

Ali, who had been expelled from the JD(U) in 2014, was on Saturday named the candidate from the assembly seat in Purnea district, in a sudden decision that took party cadres by surprise.

Zafar, the runner-up of the last assembly polls, and the winner of 2010, when he contested on a BJP ticket, had figured on the list of JD(U) candidates that came out last week.