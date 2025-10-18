ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Polls: CPI(ML) Liberation Releases List of 20 Candidates, Nominates All 12 Sitting MLAs

The party fielded new faces in seats which it could not win in the 2020 assembly polls. The Left party had, in the last assembly elections, contested 19 seats and won 12 of these. "We have maintained the spirit of coalition. Although we deserved more seats, we finally decided to contest only 20 assembly segments. We wanted to contest at least 24 seats this time, but it could not be materialised.

Patna: The CPI(ML) Liberation, a constituent of the INDIA bloc in Bihar, on Saturday released the list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, renominating all its 12 sitting MLAs.

I am confident that the 'Mahatgathbandhan' will win the polls with a thumping majority. People are tired of the NDA government," CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya told PTI after releasing the list of candidates. All candidates of assembly seats, which will go to the polls in the first phase on November 6, have already filed their nomination papers, he said.

These candidates include Dhananjay from Bhore seat, Amarjeet Kushwaha from Ziradei, Satyadeo Ram from Darauli and Amarnath Yadav from Daraunda. Ranjeet Kumar Ram has been fielded from Kalyanpur, Phoolbabu Singh from Warisnagar, and Bishwanath Chaudhry from Rajgir.

The party nominated Divya Gautam from Digha, Gopal Ravi Das from Phulwari, Sandeep Saurav from Paliganj, Quyamuddin Ansari from Ara, Shiv Prakash Ranjan from Agiain and Madan Singh from Tarari and Ajit Kumar Singh from Dumraon. The elections to the 243-member assembly will be held on November 6 and 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.

