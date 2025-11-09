ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Polls 2025: Tej Pratap Expels Sugauli Candidate For Seeking Mahagathbandhan's Support

Sharing a picture of the letter of expulsion on X, Tej Pratap wrote, "A few days ago, without any prior notice to the party's top leadership and central committee, Shyam Kishor Chaudhary went against the party's ideology and rules and obtained support from the Mahagathbandhan to hold an election program. This was not the right decision under any circumstances. Janashakti Janata Dal has its own constitution and rules."

Patna: Ahead of the second phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) national president Tej Pratap Yadav expelled Shyam Kishor Chaudhary, its candidate from Sugauli constituency in East Champaran, for seeking support of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

"Shyam Kishor Chaudhary's action of taking this step, contrary to the party's rules and ideology, did not seem appropriate after investigation by the party's central committee. Therefore, through a letter, we have informed the Chief Election Officer, Patna (Bihar), about this anti-party incident and appealed for the immediate cancellation of the nomination. We hereby relieve Shyam Kishor Chaudhary from all positions, including that of party candidate, with immediate effect," he added to the post.

Recently, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani shared several posts from his social media account with Chaudhary by his side at a rally. "An amazing public outpouring of support for Shyam Kishor Chaudhary was witnessed in the land of the Sugauli Assembly constituency," he wrote in the post.

Sahani also said the massive turnout in support of the Grand Alliance-backed candidate makes it clear that the people of Bihar are in a mood for change, and this time the Grand Alliance is sure to achieve a historic victory.

In Sugauli, the NDA has fielded LJP's Rajesh Kumar alias Bablu Gupta against Jan Suraj Party's Ajay Kumar Jha and BSP's Zulfiqar Aftab. The nomination of the Grand Alliance's Shashi Bhushan Singh was rejected.