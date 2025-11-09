ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Polls 2025: Railways To Run 37 Special Trains To Accommodate Rush For Phase II

New Delhi: As Bihar heads for the second phase of the Assembly Elections 2025, scheduled on November 11, millions of voters head to their home state to exercise their franchise. To manage the rush, Northern Railway will run 37 special trains between November 9 and 11 for the convenience of passengers.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, said, "Due to the festivals and election campaigns, there has been a significant increase in passenger traffic. Additional trains are being operated on various routes to accommodate the crowd. The special trains will depart from New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Sabzi Mandi, and Delhi Junction for destinations in Bihar like Patna, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Saharsa, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Jaynagar, Chhapra, and Jogbani."

Upadhyay said these trains are primarily operating on routes with the highest passenger traffic during festivals and elections. Most trains will operate on the Delhi–Gorakhpur–Chhapra–Patna, Delhi–Bhagalpur–Katihar, and Delhi–Darbhanga–Samastipur routes. Many of these trains will pass through major stations in Uttar Pradesh like Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti, and Deoria, providing convenience to passengers from both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, he added.