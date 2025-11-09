Bihar Polls 2025: Railways To Run 37 Special Trains To Accommodate Rush For Phase II
Northern Railway CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said special trains will depart from New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Sabzi Mandi, and Delhi Junction.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST
New Delhi: As Bihar heads for the second phase of the Assembly Elections 2025, scheduled on November 11, millions of voters head to their home state to exercise their franchise. To manage the rush, Northern Railway will run 37 special trains between November 9 and 11 for the convenience of passengers.
Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, said, "Due to the festivals and election campaigns, there has been a significant increase in passenger traffic. Additional trains are being operated on various routes to accommodate the crowd. The special trains will depart from New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Sabzi Mandi, and Delhi Junction for destinations in Bihar like Patna, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Saharsa, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Jaynagar, Chhapra, and Jogbani."
Upadhyay said these trains are primarily operating on routes with the highest passenger traffic during festivals and elections. Most trains will operate on the Delhi–Gorakhpur–Chhapra–Patna, Delhi–Bhagalpur–Katihar, and Delhi–Darbhanga–Samastipur routes. Many of these trains will pass through major stations in Uttar Pradesh like Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti, and Deoria, providing convenience to passengers from both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, he added.
He said passengers' convenience is a top priority during the festive season and for the Bihar Assembly elections. "Additional coaches have been added to several trains to ensure that no passenger faces any travel-related inconvenience. Passengers are urged to check train status, departure times, and seat availability through the NTES app or the 139 helpline number," he added.
Stations have been equipped with additional ticket counters, deployment of security personnel and special teams to manage the additional rush of passengers. Waiting rooms, drinking water, and additional lighting have also been provided for passengers at major stations like Anand Vihar and New Delhi. Services like platform ticket and parcel booking have been banned in Delhi till November 11.
On November 9, 10 trains will be departing for Bihar, followed by 14 and 13 on November 10 and 11, respectively.
