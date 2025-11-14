ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Poll Result Analysis - The Contributing Factors Behind NDA Sweep

BJP supporters wear masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and celebrate NDA's lead in Bihar assembly election at party office, in Patna on Friday. ( ANI )

Patna: The chief minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sprang a surprise in the Bihar Assembly elections on Friday, notching one of its best ever performances and decimating the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) – led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in the state.

It was on the way to win 203 seats with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the largest party with 90 seats, Janata Dal United (JDU) at the second position with 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) following it with nine, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) clinching five, and the Rashtriya Lok Marcha (RLM) bagging four.

In contrast, the Opposition INDIA was struggling to win 34 seats, with the RJD on the way to collect 24, while the Congress was on the path to clinch six seats. Among the rest, the CPIML got two, while the CPI(M) and IIP bagged one each.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM won five seats, while Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was leading on one seat at the time of writing the report.

Such was the expanse of the NDA’s victory that the entire map of Bihar was painted in the colours light green, saffron, purple, navy blue and cerulean blue attributed to its constituents by the Election Commission (EC).

In comparison, the colours of the INDIA block were just a sprinkling of brown, light blue and some patches of red on the map.

‘Brand Nitish’ Wins

The poll results highlighted that ‘brand Nitish’ has worked, and people still trusted his reputation of delivering on promises, in comparison to others who had no such track record, except on some rare occasions.

Nitish, who also happens to be the JDU national president, promised better law and order, roads, and schools during the 2005 polls and fulfilled them after coming to power. It catapulted him and the NDA to win 206 out of 243 seats in 2010.

In the 2010 Assembly poll, Nitish promised to improve the electricity supply situation and did so after emerging victorious.

He came up with 'seven resolves for a developed Bihar' in the run-up to the 2015 election, promising to provide tap water, toilets, electricity connections, pucca lanes and drains to every household, economic empowerment of the youth and 35 per cent reservation to women in government jobs – and kept each of them after winning.

Nitish promised to improve the quality of education, 10 lakh jobs and more employment in the 2020 polls, and kept them despite his party faring poorly and slipping to the third place with just 43 seats.

Cut to 2025. The chief minister promised 1 crore jobs. The voters found it more reliable than RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s promise to provide one government job to every family that has nobody working in the public sector.

There were other factors that worked for Nitish. He has no individual corruption charges, has meagre assets, is a frugal eater, and has always portrayed his concerns about the welfare and development of the people.

On the other hand, Tejashwi, his father, RJD president Lalu Prasad, mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi, as well as other members of the family, are accused and chargesheeted in several cases of corruption. Lalu was convicted in the infamous Fodder Scam cases and was granted bail after serving around half of his sentence in prison.

Nitish has never indulged in dynastic politics, a charge that is clearly visible with regard to the RJD first family, INDIA constituents, and even among some of the NDA partners. This has bolstered his image in the eyes of the people.

Behind Successful Men, There Are Women

It is no secret that Nitish has worked wholeheartedly for the uplift of women and cultivated them as a constituency over the past two decades as a chief minister.

He started by providing 50 per cent reservation to women in panchayati raj institutions and local self-governance bodies – making Bihar the first one to do so in the country. He prioritised girls’ education, provided them with school uniforms, bicycles, scholarships, and money for purchasing sanitary napkins for school-going adolescent girls.

Nitish followed it up with 35 per cent horizontal reservation to women in government jobs.

The Jeevika scheme under the rural livelihoods scheme specially targeted women. It met with resounding success and has over 10.58 lakh self-help groups with 1.4 crore female members, who receive help in starting small ventures, businesses, and vocations.

The Jeevika Didis – as Jeevika members are popularly called – have become a major force in Bihar’s socio-political landscape, a significant part of the rural economy and one of the largest voting blocs. The Opposition has always complained that they side with Nitish.

In fact, he implemented prohibition in the state at the request of the women. Though its success could be a subject of argument, it has checked public nuisance by drunk men and domestic violence to a considerable extent, making the women happier.

As the 2025 Assembly election approached, Nitish embarked on a sop-showering spree, impacting every section of society. Yet, some of them exclusively targeted the women, including increasing the widow pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1100, increasing the honorarium given to cooks engaged under the mid-day-meal scheme in government schools, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) and Mamata workers, among others.