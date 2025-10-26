ETV Bharat / state

Strongmen’s Families Take Centre Stage in Bihar’s Assembly Race

The 2025 Bihar assembly polls have once again put the long-lasting legacy of state politics dominated by strongmen at the forefront.

Strongmen’s Families Take Centre Stage in Bihar’s Assembly Race
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 26, 2025 at 9:10 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

By Aditya Kumar Jha

Patna: Musclemen and their kith and kin have been at the helm of Bihar politics for decades, usually banking on caste arithmetic or social service corridors to create political capital.

This time, too, is no exception, with mainstream parties again putting up a slew of candidates from influential strongman families in an attempt to win elections.

RJD's Strongman List: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has followed in the footsteps of its tradition of fielding strong candidates with strong local connections. One of the prominent faces is Osama Shahab, the son of the late Mohammad Shahabuddin, who still commands considerable political power in Siwan.

Strongmen’s Families Take Centre Stage in Bihar’s Assembly Race
Shahabuddin's son Osama is the candidate from Raghunathpur (ETV Bharat)

In Mokama, Veena Devi, Suraj Bhan Singh's wife and ex-Siwan strongman, will battle JDU's Anant Singh—a battle of two families with a legacy of poll supremacy in the area.

Nawada will witness Kaushal Yadav, who just crossed over from JDU to RJD, battling the wife of his former rival Raj Ballabh Yadav, continuing their age-old political rivalry.

At the same time, the RJD has given a ticket to Munna Shukla's daughter, Shivani Shukla, from Lalganj. Shivani will contest against BJP's Sanjay Singh, keeping alive the Shukla family influence.

Strongmen’s Families Take Centre Stage in Bihar’s Assembly Race
Shivani Shukla, candidate from Lalganj (ETV Bharat)

In Belaganj, Surendra Prasad Yadav's seven-time MLA son Vishwanath Yadav is back as the RJD candidate. Likewise, in Jokihat, Shahnawaz Alam, belonging to the influential Taslimuddin family, will be the party candidate after changing allegiance from AIMIM.

Other well-known RJD candidates are Bogo Singh of Matihani, Bima Bharti of Rupauli (whose husband Awadhesh Mandal is a well-known strongman), and Ritlal Yadav of Danapur, who is fighting from behind bars against the BJP veteran Ram Kripal Yadav. Anita Devi, Ashok Mahto's wife, is the RJD candidate for Warisaliganj.

Strongmen’s Families Take Centre Stage in Bihar’s Assembly Race
Reetlal Yadav, candidate from Danapur (ETV Bharat)

Strongmen on JDU Tickets: Anant Singh, who is 'Chhote Sarkar,' still holds sway over Mokama, while Chetan Anand, son of Anand Mohan (yet another well-established strongman), is the JDU nominee in Navinagar. Anand Mohan's wife, Lovely Anand, is also a prominent political player as MP from Sheohar.

With both RJD and JDU relying on the long-lasting influence of strongmen and their kin, the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls are gearing up to be yet another muscle power and legacy politics-dominated contest.

Also read:

  1. IT Notice To Pappu Yadav For Distributing Cash Among Flood Victims In Bihar
  2. Bihar Elections Will Decide Whether 'Jungle Raj' Will Return Or Will Development Prevail, Says Amit Shah

TAGGED:

BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2025
RJD
JDU
BIHAR ELECTION 2025
BIHAR POLLS 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Pages In One House

Analysis | How To Get Out Of The Stubble Bubble?

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.