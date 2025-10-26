Strongmen’s Families Take Centre Stage in Bihar’s Assembly Race
The 2025 Bihar assembly polls have once again put the long-lasting legacy of state politics dominated by strongmen at the forefront.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 9:10 AM IST
By Aditya Kumar Jha
Patna: Musclemen and their kith and kin have been at the helm of Bihar politics for decades, usually banking on caste arithmetic or social service corridors to create political capital.
This time, too, is no exception, with mainstream parties again putting up a slew of candidates from influential strongman families in an attempt to win elections.
RJD's Strongman List: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has followed in the footsteps of its tradition of fielding strong candidates with strong local connections. One of the prominent faces is Osama Shahab, the son of the late Mohammad Shahabuddin, who still commands considerable political power in Siwan.
In Mokama, Veena Devi, Suraj Bhan Singh's wife and ex-Siwan strongman, will battle JDU's Anant Singh—a battle of two families with a legacy of poll supremacy in the area.
Nawada will witness Kaushal Yadav, who just crossed over from JDU to RJD, battling the wife of his former rival Raj Ballabh Yadav, continuing their age-old political rivalry.
At the same time, the RJD has given a ticket to Munna Shukla's daughter, Shivani Shukla, from Lalganj. Shivani will contest against BJP's Sanjay Singh, keeping alive the Shukla family influence.
In Belaganj, Surendra Prasad Yadav's seven-time MLA son Vishwanath Yadav is back as the RJD candidate. Likewise, in Jokihat, Shahnawaz Alam, belonging to the influential Taslimuddin family, will be the party candidate after changing allegiance from AIMIM.
Other well-known RJD candidates are Bogo Singh of Matihani, Bima Bharti of Rupauli (whose husband Awadhesh Mandal is a well-known strongman), and Ritlal Yadav of Danapur, who is fighting from behind bars against the BJP veteran Ram Kripal Yadav. Anita Devi, Ashok Mahto's wife, is the RJD candidate for Warisaliganj.
Strongmen on JDU Tickets: Anant Singh, who is 'Chhote Sarkar,' still holds sway over Mokama, while Chetan Anand, son of Anand Mohan (yet another well-established strongman), is the JDU nominee in Navinagar. Anand Mohan's wife, Lovely Anand, is also a prominent political player as MP from Sheohar.
With both RJD and JDU relying on the long-lasting influence of strongmen and their kin, the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls are gearing up to be yet another muscle power and legacy politics-dominated contest.
Also read: