Strongmen’s Families Take Centre Stage in Bihar’s Assembly Race

By Aditya Kumar Jha

Patna: Musclemen and their kith and kin have been at the helm of Bihar politics for decades, usually banking on caste arithmetic or social service corridors to create political capital.

This time, too, is no exception, with mainstream parties again putting up a slew of candidates from influential strongman families in an attempt to win elections.

RJD's Strongman List: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has followed in the footsteps of its tradition of fielding strong candidates with strong local connections. One of the prominent faces is Osama Shahab, the son of the late Mohammad Shahabuddin, who still commands considerable political power in Siwan.

Shahabuddin's son Osama is the candidate from Raghunathpur (ETV Bharat)

In Mokama, Veena Devi, Suraj Bhan Singh's wife and ex-Siwan strongman, will battle JDU's Anant Singh—a battle of two families with a legacy of poll supremacy in the area.