Bihar Politics Heats Up: Rabri Devi Asked To Vacate Her 10 Circular Road Residence, RJD Alleges Political Vendetta
The Nitish Kumar government decision before the winter session of the assembly is likely to cause political uproar in the House.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 9:18 PM IST
Patna: A political outcry has erupted over the Nitish Kumar government's decision to allot a new residence for Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, Rabri Devi, with the RJD accusing the ruling NDA government of resorting to political vendetta.
At present, Rabri resides at 10 Circular Road, just opposite the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence. The RJD questioned the timing of the decision following the NDA government's landslide victory in the just-concluded assembly elections. Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, or her family members are yet to comment on this.
New address: 39 Harding Road, RJD takes aim
The Building Construction Department has issued a notification regarding this. Lalu Yadav's family has lived at 10 Circular Road for the past two decades.
The Nitish Kumar government has taken this major decision before the winter session of the assembly. Consequently, this decision is likely to cause uproar. Opposition leaders are already raising their eyebrows. The BJP pressure on Nitish Kumar is being cited as the fallout.
"As soon as the new government was formed, the NDA government started acting out of vengeance. Somehow, the Nitish Kumar-led government is working under pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party. This is clearly visible," Ejaz Ahmed, spokesperson of RJD, said.
Previous instances of politics over housing
The government housing has been a subject of considerable controversy in the past. When Tejashwi Yadav was appointed Deputy Chief Minister, he was allotted 5 Deshratna Marg. However, Nitish Kumar later switched sides and joined the NDA government.
After the Mahagathbandhan government fell, Tejashwi Yadav, as the Leader of the Opposition, wanted to keep this residence. However, he was allotted the Leader of the Opposition's residence on Polo Road. Sushil Modi, as Deputy Chief Minister, was allotted 5 Deshratna Marg. Tejashwi Yadav vacated the residence only after the matter went to court.
The Grand Alliance has been reduced to just 35 seats in this assembly election. The RJD, which won only 25 seats, suffered a major setback in the assembly elections.
