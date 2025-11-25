ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Politics Heats Up: Rabri Devi Asked To Vacate Her 10 Circular Road Residence, RJD Alleges Political Vendetta

Patna: A political outcry has erupted over the Nitish Kumar government's decision to allot a new residence for Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, Rabri Devi, with the RJD accusing the ruling NDA government of resorting to political vendetta.

At present, Rabri resides at 10 Circular Road, just opposite the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence. The RJD questioned the timing of the decision following the NDA government's landslide victory in the just-concluded assembly elections. Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, or her family members are yet to comment on this.

New address: 39 Harding Road, RJD takes aim

The Building Construction Department has issued a notification regarding this. Lalu Yadav's family has lived at 10 Circular Road for the past two decades.

The Nitish Kumar government has taken this major decision before the winter session of the assembly. Consequently, this decision is likely to cause uproar. Opposition leaders are already raising their eyebrows. The BJP pressure on Nitish Kumar is being cited as the fallout.