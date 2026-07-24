Bihar Policeman Shoots Himself Dead In Barracks
Confirming the incident, Rohtas Superintendent of Police Raushan Kumar said the exact reason behind the alleged suicide was not immediately known.
By PTI
Published : July 24, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST
Sasaram: A Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) constable on Friday allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service carbine at the police barracks in Rohtas district, officials said.
The incident took place on the Karwandiya police station premises. The deceased was identified as Kishore Rana (46), who hailed from Nepal and was posted at the police station.
Confirming the incident, Rohtas Superintendent of Police Raushan Kumar said the exact reason behind the alleged suicide was not immediately known.
Rana shot himself on the right side of his head with his service weapon on the roof of the police barracks, leading to his death on the spot, the officials said.
The body was sent to the Sasaram Sadar Hospital for post-mortem, they added.
"All aspects leading to the incident will be investigated to ascertain why he took the extreme step. The police administration stands with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," Kumar said.
Rana's family members, who reside in Doranda in Ranchi, have been informed about the incident.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)