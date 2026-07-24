ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Policeman Shoots Himself Dead In Barracks

Sasaram: A Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) constable on Friday allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service carbine at the police barracks in Rohtas district, officials said.

The incident took place on the Karwandiya police station premises. The deceased was identified as Kishore Rana (46), who hailed from Nepal and was posted at the police station.

Confirming the incident, Rohtas Superintendent of Police Raushan Kumar said the exact reason behind the alleged suicide was not immediately known.

Rana shot himself on the right side of his head with his service weapon on the roof of the police barracks, leading to his death on the spot, the officials said.

The body was sent to the Sasaram Sadar Hospital for post-mortem, they added.