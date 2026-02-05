ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Police To Take Action Against Those Who Promote Vulgar, Double-meaning Songs

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said all district police units have been directed to launch a special campaign against those playing vulgar songs at public places.

FILE - Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 5, 2026

Patna: Bihar Police has ordered a statewide crackdown on vulgar and double-meaning songs, terming them a "social problem" that imperils women’s security and has a perverse effect on the psyche of children, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Thursday.

In a statement, Choudhary, who also holds the Home portfolio, said all district police units have been directed to launch a special campaign ahead of Holi against those playing ribald songs at public places and in buses, trucks and auto-rickshaws.

"All district police across the state have been asked to launch a campaign ahead of Holi so that those playing vulgar and double-meaning songs at public functions and in buses, trucks and auto-rickshaws are booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita," he said. He said a circular has been issued to all officials concerned and district police chiefs in this regard.

"A special drive will continue across the state ahead of Holi to identify those who indulge in such activities and promote vulgar and double-meaning songs. It becomes embarrassing for women when they hear such vulgar songs in public places. Strict action should be taken against those who are caught violating the directive in this regard", the deputy chief minister said.

It may be recalled that the issue was raised in the Bihar assembly in 2023. Congress MLA Pratima Kumari had on March 1, 2023, had raised the issue in the House and demanded action against those promoting obscene and double-meaning songs. The state government had then assured legislators that strict action would be taken.

