Bihar Police To Take Action Against Those Who Promote Vulgar, Double-meaning Songs

Patna: Bihar Police has ordered a statewide crackdown on vulgar and double-meaning songs, terming them a "social problem" that imperils women’s security and has a perverse effect on the psyche of children, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Thursday.

In a statement, Choudhary, who also holds the Home portfolio, said all district police units have been directed to launch a special campaign ahead of Holi against those playing ribald songs at public places and in buses, trucks and auto-rickshaws.

"All district police across the state have been asked to launch a campaign ahead of Holi so that those playing vulgar and double-meaning songs at public functions and in buses, trucks and auto-rickshaws are booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita," he said. He said a circular has been issued to all officials concerned and district police chiefs in this regard.