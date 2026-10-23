Two Suspects Wanted In Murder Of Sub-Inspector's Son Injured In Shootout With Police In Bihar's Gaya
Police in Gaya, Bihar, shot and arrested two suspects who allegedly opened fire on a sub-inspector’s sons, killing one and critically injuring another, reports Ratnesh
Published : October 23, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Gaya: Two suspects wanted in the killing of a police officer’s son were injured during a shootout with police in Bihar’s Gaya district, officials said.
The encounter took place in Bichhi village, located within the Mufassil police station limits, when a special police team was searching for the fugitives. “Upon spotting the police, the suspects opened fire, prompting police to launch a retaliatory response along with state’s Special Task Force (STF),” officials said.
The injured suspects have been identified as Shyam Bihari and Gaurav alias 'Kala', both residents of the Siddharthpuri Colony area of Mufassil. “They were taken into custody at the scene and transported to Magadh Medical College Hospital. One of the accused, Bihari, is the son of a retired police sub-inspector,” officials added.
Devraj Indra, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Mufassil police station, said Bihari and Gaurav were shot in the legs during retaliatory fire. “Both have currently been admitted to Magadh Medical College Hospital. Further police action is in progress,” he said.
The police raid was part of a major operation launched immediately after the October 19 attack in the Nauranga area. During that incident, gunmen opened fire on the two sons of Sudhanshu Shekhar, an active-duty police sub-inspector currently stationed in Motihari.
The ambush resulted in the death of the elder son, Ranu Shekhar, while the younger son, Monu Shekhar, survived the initial shooting but remains in critical condition.
Following the fatal attack, Gaya police made several arrests and launched searches for more suspects linked to the shooting. “We expect further details to emerge once the interrogation of the wounded suspects is completed,” SHO Indra added.