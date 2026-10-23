ETV Bharat / state

Two Suspects Wanted In Murder Of Sub-Inspector's Son Injured In Shootout With Police In Bihar's Gaya

Police officers stand guard at a Bihar hospital where two suspects shot in police encounter are are being treated ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya: Two suspects wanted in the killing of a police officer’s son were injured during a shootout with police in Bihar’s Gaya district, officials said.

The encounter took place in Bichhi village, located within the Mufassil police station limits, when a special police team was searching for the fugitives. “Upon spotting the police, the suspects opened fire, prompting police to launch a retaliatory response along with state’s Special Task Force (STF),” officials said.

The injured suspects have been identified as Shyam Bihari and Gaurav alias 'Kala', both residents of the Siddharthpuri Colony area of Mufassil. “They were taken into custody at the scene and transported to Magadh Medical College Hospital. One of the accused, Bihari, is the son of a retired police sub-inspector,” officials added. ​Devraj Indra, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Mufassil police station, said Bihari and Gaurav were shot in the legs during retaliatory fire. “Both have currently been admitted to Magadh Medical College Hospital. Further police action is in progress,” he said.