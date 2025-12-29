ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Police Forms Separate Intelligence Unit To Track And Crackdown On Cyber Criminals

Patna: Stung by rising cases of cyber fraud and an increasing number of people falling prey to it, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has constituted a separate intelligence vertical to preempt such crimes and help crack down on the perpetrators.

The new unit has the mandate to collect and collate information about cybercrime and criminals. It tracks suspicious mobile numbers, websites, and links on social media platforms to identify individuals engaging in such activities. The unit has already started working by studying the pattern of cybercrime in the state, segregating and cataloguing the incidents. It has been able to nab 171 people accused of indulging in digital fraud.

"We also take help from telecom companies, internet service providers, and various social media platforms in our endeavour to track cyber criminals. Our team has managed to get around 9300 mobile numbers and over 4000 IMEI numbers (International Mobile Equipment Identity numbers, which are of 15 digits) so far," a senior officer of the EOU cyber intelligence unit shared with ETV Bharat.

Speaking further, the officer added that the unit has helped unravel cases in which Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) boxes were being used to route international calls to cellular mobile devices via the internet, and were at times also used in e-crimes. He said that the team also cracked down on fake websites used to cheat people and steal the data of consumers.