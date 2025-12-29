Bihar Police Forms Separate Intelligence Unit To Track And Crackdown On Cyber Criminals
The Intelligence unit has started working by studying the patterns of cybercrime in Bihar and has been able to nab 171 people.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 2:00 PM IST
Patna: Stung by rising cases of cyber fraud and an increasing number of people falling prey to it, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has constituted a separate intelligence vertical to preempt such crimes and help crack down on the perpetrators.
The new unit has the mandate to collect and collate information about cybercrime and criminals. It tracks suspicious mobile numbers, websites, and links on social media platforms to identify individuals engaging in such activities. The unit has already started working by studying the pattern of cybercrime in the state, segregating and cataloguing the incidents. It has been able to nab 171 people accused of indulging in digital fraud.
"We also take help from telecom companies, internet service providers, and various social media platforms in our endeavour to track cyber criminals. Our team has managed to get around 9300 mobile numbers and over 4000 IMEI numbers (International Mobile Equipment Identity numbers, which are of 15 digits) so far," a senior officer of the EOU cyber intelligence unit shared with ETV Bharat.
Speaking further, the officer added that the unit has helped unravel cases in which Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) boxes were being used to route international calls to cellular mobile devices via the internet, and were at times also used in e-crimes. He said that the team also cracked down on fake websites used to cheat people and steal the data of consumers.
The unit also gets help from various web portals, software developed by the Ministry of Home Affairs to tackle digital frauds, including the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) for inter-state coordination, sharing of information like name, residence, mobile numbers of cyber criminals and case details. A Joint Cybercrime Coordination Team (JCCT) of the central ministry also provides aid to the EOU.
According to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, over 24.38 lakh fraud calls and 1.10 lakh complaints were reported from Bihar. Additionally, cognisance of over 24,000 complaints on social media platforms and other online media was also taken.
The Bihar Police estimates that common people were cheated of around Rs 500 crore by cyber criminals this year, of which Rs 106 crore was managed to be 'held' or 'frozen' in various suspicious bank accounts. However, only around Rs 7.36 crore of it has been returned to the victims so far.
Read More