ETV Bharat / state

Ahead of NEET-UG Re-exam, Bihar Police Issues Advisory For Candidates And Common People

Students check their examination room numbers as they appear for medical entrance NEET in Bikaner, Rajasthan ( ANI )

Patna: The Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU) said on Tuesday that the “chances of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 retest being compromised cannot be ruled out” in the face of the antics of anti-social elements. It issued an advisory for everybody to exercise caution and vigil in this regard.

NEET-UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled on June 21 across the country. It will be conducted at 331 centres in 35 cities in Bihar and over 1.56 lakh candidates are expected to appear in it.

The EOU is the state nodal agency to check crimes related to competitive examinations. It had busted the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak that had occurred in Bihar and Jharkhand. It has also unravelled several job-related competitive examinations, including those conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

“Attempts by anti-social elements or cyber thugs to spread rumours or misinformation about NEET-UG 2026 written re-exam cannot be ruled out. They could do so through fake phone calls, as well as the misuse of various social media and digital platforms to spread confusion among the candidates and common people, due to which the issue of the integrity and purity of the exam being compromised cannot be ruled out,” the EOU said in a communique.

The EOU added that such anti-social elements could also indulge in cheating candidates by assuring them of providing question papers prior to the examination. “We are issuing an advisory in this regard. The points mentioned in it should be considered, and precautions must be taken,” the agency said.

“If any person or examinee receives phone calls, messages or emails about facilitating question papers or answer sheets, he must inform the nearest police station or cyber police station about it. The people should not forward any rumour or message that could spread confusion about the exam to others,” The advisory said.

The EOU advisory added that the people must immediately inform the police station or cyber police station if they notice any social media post claiming question paper leak and making it viral. It will help the police immediately verify it and take speedy action against those who indulge in such wrongdoings.

“People can inform about any efforts to disturb the exam on the EOU’s mobile and WhatsApp number 9031829067 and email id digeou-bih@gov.in. It would be quickly verified, and appropriate action would be taken. Information about fake call or cyber fraud could also be given on National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) helpline number 1930,” the advisory said.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government launched an extensive security and logistics operation ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, seeking to prevent the irregularities and paper-leak controversies that have plagued high-stakes entrance examinations in recent years.

The move came after Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, director general of police (DGP) Vinay Kumar reviewed the preparation for the re-examination on Tuesday. The question papers will be transported securely through a unique coordination between the air force and the postal department. The final-mile delivery time will be reduced to just two to three hours.

“Extensive arrangements are being made in all the districts to ensure free and fair NEET-UG re-examination,” Pratyaya said.

Here are the salient features of the Bihar government’s preparations to conduct the examination:

24-Hour Social Media Monitoring and Preventive Arrests

The Bihar DGP has instructed that all digital and social media platforms be monitored continuously. Any individual making false claims about question paper leaks, circulating fake question papers, or spreading rumors of any kind will face immediate preventive arrest and legal action.

Authorities will also issue rapid rebuttals to counter misinformation and rumours.

Strict Surveillance of Coaching Institutes