Bihar Police Come Up With Elaborate Security Plan For Ram Navami
ADG (law and order) Pankaj Kumar Darad directed to maintain special vigil in Gaya, Rohtas, Nalanda, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur and Khagaria districts.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
Patna: Anticipating that "mischievous, communal and anti-social elements could create law and order problem during Ram Navami and post-Ram Navami processions" in the state, the Bihar Police have rolled out a comprehensive security plan. The Ram Navami festival will be celebrated on March 27.
It has ordered deployment of 42 of its companies, three companies of paramilitary forces, and around 27,000 trainee police personnel to prevent any untoward incident. These will be in addition to the local and district police on duty.
In directives sent to all superintendents of police (SPs), inspector generals of anti-terrorist squad (ATS), special branch and Railways, additional director general (ADG) (law and order) Pankaj Kumar Darad said, “Special vigil should be maintained in Gaya, Rohtas, Nalanda, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur and Khagaria districts, which have been very sensitive as per the data of the past three years.”
Of the total eight incidents of communal violence that occurred in the state last year, four were in Khagaria, two in Darbhanga, and one each in Kaimur and Patna districts.
While police data for 2024 indicates only one such incident happened in Bihar (in Nawada), altogether 23 occurred in 2023, including seven in Gaya, five in Naugachhia (Bhagalpur), three in Nalanda, two in Khagaria, and one each in Munger, Siwan and Aurangabad districts.
Darad asked the district SPs to ensure deployment of adequate police force near religious places and areas having a mixed population of different communities, and pre-determine the routes of religious processions and issue licenses to them. He also called for conducting meetings of citizens' ‘peace committees’ at the police stations, sub-divisions and district levels before Ram Navami.
“If there is any previous dispute pertaining to the route of processions, it should be resolved in coordination with local people. No incident during Ram Navami, especially those between two communities, should be taken lightly. They should be considered seriously with appropriate efforts to resolve them, and lawful action should be ensured,” Darad added.
The ADG asked the SPs to keep a strict vigil on anti-social elements, as well as those who incite communal passion, and to take strict action against them.
“If any communal incident takes place during the festival for any reason, the district SP should reach the spot immediately. Preventive action under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) should be taken impartially against mischief makers and anti-social elements wherever there is a possibility of any communal dispute. If needed, action could also be taken against them under Section 3 of the Crime Control Act (CCA) and Section 170 of the BNSS,” Darad said.
The ADG (Law and order) also directed to the police officers to get the anti-social elements to furnish bonds, which should be of maximum amount as per their financial conditions, so that the measure could have real impact.
“Intensive patrolling, checking and raids should be conducted to tackle mischievous, criminal and anti-social elements. District social media units should immediately act to refute rumours. A few officers should be deployed for intelligence gathering in communally sensitive places and the mobile phones of suspects and those accused in communal incidents should be put on surveillance,” Darad added.
The ADG (Law and order) also asked the SPs to take help from village guards and keep a ‘quick response team’ (QRT) ready to deal with any sudden communal incident.
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