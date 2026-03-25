ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Police Come Up With Elaborate Security Plan For Ram Navami

Patna: Anticipating that "mischievous, communal and anti-social elements could create law and order problem during Ram Navami and post-Ram Navami processions" in the state, the Bihar Police have rolled out a comprehensive security plan. The Ram Navami festival will be celebrated on March 27.

It has ordered deployment of 42 of its companies, three companies of paramilitary forces, and around 27,000 trainee police personnel to prevent any untoward incident. These will be in addition to the local and district police on duty.

In directives sent to all superintendents of police (SPs), inspector generals of anti-terrorist squad (ATS), special branch and Railways, additional director general (ADG) (law and order) Pankaj Kumar Darad said, “Special vigil should be maintained in Gaya, Rohtas, Nalanda, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur and Khagaria districts, which have been very sensitive as per the data of the past three years.”

Of the total eight incidents of communal violence that occurred in the state last year, four were in Khagaria, two in Darbhanga, and one each in Kaimur and Patna districts.

While police data for 2024 indicates only one such incident happened in Bihar (in Nawada), altogether 23 occurred in 2023, including seven in Gaya, five in Naugachhia (Bhagalpur), three in Nalanda, two in Khagaria, and one each in Munger, Siwan and Aurangabad districts.

Darad asked the district SPs to ensure deployment of adequate police force near religious places and areas having a mixed population of different communities, and pre-determine the routes of religious processions and issue licenses to them. He also called for conducting meetings of citizens' ‘peace committees’ at the police stations, sub-divisions and district levels before Ram Navami.