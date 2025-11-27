ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Plans Crackdown On Over 1600 Mafia, Plans Special Squads To Check Eveteasing

Patna: Bihar has identified over 1600 mafia active in the state, and is planning a massive crackdown on them in an effort to control crime that has spiralled over the past couple of years.

Their illicit movable and immovable assets would be seized and further steps would be taken against them. The government is also going to form special squads of women police personnel to ensure women's safety.

Bihar Police director general of police (DGP) Vinay Kumar said on Thursday that proposals have been sent to various courts to confiscate the property of around 400 notorious offenders, while another 1200 to 1300 have been identified and await similar action. All relevant documents are being collected and prepared to attach their property.

"The list includes major figures involved in liquor, sand and land mafia, as well as contract killing and other organised crime. The government believes that criminal networks could not be eliminated without striking at the financial roots of crime. Seizing the assets of offenders will significantly affect their funding, influence and criminal activities, marking a crucial step toward strengthening law and order," Vinay said.