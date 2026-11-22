ETV Bharat / state

Wedding Procession Turns Tragic: Groom’s Cousin Among 4 Killed In Patna Road Crash

Groom’s Cousin Among 4 Killed In Patna Road Crash ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The joy of a wedding turned into mourning after a car, part of a wedding procession, collided with a speeding truck in Barh, near Bihar capital Patna, killing four, including the groom’s cousin, early Sunday, police said.

Anjani Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), said the tragic incident occured at around 5 AM on the four-lane highway near Sabnima village in the Athmalgola police station limits. The four injured have been referred to a higher-level medical center for treatment.

According to police, a wedding procession (baraat) had traveled from Sikandra (in Barh) to Bakhtiyarpur on Saturday night. While returning, eight people—including the driver—were traveling in a Scorpio SUV when it collided with a speeding trailer truck coming from the opposite direction. Upon receiving information, Mrityunjay Kumar, the in-charge of the Athmalgola police station, arrived at the scene with his team. The police have taken custody of the bodies and sent them to the Barh Subdivisional Hospital for post-mortem examinations, while further legal proceedings are underway.