Wedding Procession Turns Tragic: Groom’s Cousin Among 4 Killed In Patna Road Crash
Three people died on the spot, while the car driver passed away during the course of his treatment.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
Patna: The joy of a wedding turned into mourning after a car, part of a wedding procession, collided with a speeding truck in Barh, near Bihar capital Patna, killing four, including the groom’s cousin, early Sunday, police said.
Anjani Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), said the tragic incident occured at around 5 AM on the four-lane highway near Sabnima village in the Athmalgola police station limits. The four injured have been referred to a higher-level medical center for treatment.
According to police, a wedding procession (baraat) had traveled from Sikandra (in Barh) to Bakhtiyarpur on Saturday night. While returning, eight people—including the driver—were traveling in a Scorpio SUV when it collided with a speeding trailer truck coming from the opposite direction.
VIDEO | Barh, Bihar: Four people killed in a collision involving an uncontrolled Hyva truck; several others injured.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 22, 2026
Police official says, "The accident occurred on the four-lane road near Jagannath Petrol Pump Cinema at around 5 am. There were approximately 10–12 people on… pic.twitter.com/YWhoSx0xu8
Upon receiving information, Mrityunjay Kumar, the in-charge of the Athmalgola police station, arrived at the scene with his team. The police have taken custody of the bodies and sent them to the Barh Subdivisional Hospital for post-mortem examinations, while further legal proceedings are underway.
The deceased include the groom’s cousin, her daughter, a member of the wedding party, and the vehicle's driver. The victims have been identified as Babli Kumari (18) from Saksohara, Poonam Kumari (26) from Sikandra village (Barh), Ashok Kumar, alias Dheeraj (20), from Akbarpur, and Renu Devi (19) from Bagha Tila.
Three people died on the spot, while the driver passed away during the course of his treatment. The injured have been referred to a higher medical center after first aid. The police are investigating the cause of the accident," Anjani Kumar added.
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