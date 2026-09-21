ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Panchayat Polls Only After Delimitation: CM Samrat Choudhary

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday said the next panchayat elections in the state will be held only after completion of the delimitation exercise and urged elected representatives of three-tier panchayats to suggest measures for village development.

Addressing the ‘Gram Sansad-Bihar Chapter-V, Mukhiya Samvad’ programme here, Choudhary said panchayats are the most important units of grassroots democracy and their elected representatives have a crucial role in addressing public grievances and accelerating development.

"The State Election Commission has started the delimitation process, and the next panchayat polls will be held only after its completion. Delimitation of urban local bodies will also be undertaken next year," the chief minister said.

"The prosperity of villages is the prosperity of the country. The country will develop only when villages develop," he said, urging panchayat representatives to contribute towards the goal of making Bihar a prosperous and empowered state by 2037.

He said the government plans to work towards having one panchayat for a population of around 7,500 and an engineering cell would be created in the Panchayati Raj Department to provide technical support for development works.