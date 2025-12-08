Bihar Ordnance Factory Receives Bomb Threat; Email Mentions Pakistan's ISI, DMK
Published : December 8, 2025 at 12:04 PM IST
Nalanda: The Ordnance Factory at Rajgir in Bihar's Nalanda has received a threatening email claiming that seven powerful bombs had been planted on the factory premises and offices. The email making references to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and Tamil Nadu's ruling party DMK has triggered a massive search operation by the security agencies.
Rajgir DSP Sunil Kumar Singh while confirming the bomb threat, said that the sender has used provocative language aimed at inciting communal tensions by referencing a dispute related to a religious site in Chennai.
Several banned and illegal organizations are also mentioned in the email. Police believe that the threat may be part of a conspiracy to spread panic and incite communal tension.
DSP Kumar said that following the bomb threat, CISF and bomb disposal squads have launched a comprehensive search operation on the factory premises. No suspicious objects have been found so far, he said.
Central and state investigation agencies along with Nalanda police are jointly investigating the matter. The cyber cell of the local police has been tasked with the technical investigation of the email. Security at the ordnance factory has been beefed up.
This is not the first time the Rajgir Ordnance Factory has received such a threat. A similar threatening email was received a few months ago. A large-scale search was conducted at that time as well, but no explosives were found. The Rajgir DSP has appealed to the general public not to pay attention to rumours and to immediately report any suspicious activity to the police.
“The people who issued the threats will be identified and strict legal action will be taken against them soon. The public should maintain peace and not pay attention to any rumours.”
