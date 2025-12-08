ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Ordnance Factory Receives Bomb Threat; Email Mentions Pakistan's ISI, DMK

Nalanda: The Ordnance Factory at Rajgir in Bihar's Nalanda has received a threatening email claiming that seven powerful bombs had been planted on the factory premises and offices. The email making references to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and Tamil Nadu's ruling party DMK has triggered a massive search operation by the security agencies.

Rajgir DSP Sunil Kumar Singh while confirming the bomb threat, said that the sender has used provocative language aimed at inciting communal tensions by referencing a dispute related to a religious site in Chennai.

Several banned and illegal organizations are also mentioned in the email. Police believe that the threat may be part of a conspiracy to spread panic and incite communal tension.

DSP Kumar said that following the bomb threat, CISF and bomb disposal squads have launched a comprehensive search operation on the factory premises. No suspicious objects have been found so far, he said.