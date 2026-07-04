Bihar Orders Intensive Surveillance Within 15km Radius From Indo-Nepal Border, Plans 100 Urdu Schools In Kishanganj
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary stressed maintaining cordial India-Nepal relations and asked officials to ensure constant surveillance over all activities in the border region.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 3:07 AM IST
Patna: The Bihar government on Friday ordered intensive surveillance within a 15-kilometre radius of every check post along the Indo-Nepal border and announced plans to identify 100 sites for new Urdu schools in Kishanganj district, as part of a broader strategy that combines tighter border security with development initiatives in the sensitive region.
"While maintaining cordial India - Nepal relations, the authorities must keep constant surveillance over all activities in the border region. Effective monitoring should be ensured within a 15-kilometre radius of every check post, with special vigilance against economic crimes and suspicious activities," Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said.
Pointing out that the Indo -Nepal border along Bihar stretches 735 kilometres, with seven districts, 70 police stations of the state and 194 Border Outposts (BOPs) of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) located along it, Samrat stressed that all authorities "must ensure that no illegal or unethical activities take place along the border. The station house officers (SHOs) should discharge their responsibilities diligently and ensure that no irregularities occur."
He further directed the officials to identify 100 suitable sites in Kishanganj district for establishing Urdu schools. He instructed that regular coordination meetings should be held among the district administration, the police, and the SSB to curb the smuggling of fertilisers and narcotic substances.
The directions came at a high-level review meeting of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary at which senior officials of various state government departments, SSB, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Customs, and the Income Tax Department were present. The district magistrates and superintendents of police from seven districts - West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj attended it via video conferencing.
Chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit and director general of police Vinay Kumar were present on the occasion. Pratyaya made a detailed presentation on Indo–Nepal border management and related issues. The district magistrates and superintendents of police of Kishanganj, Madhubani, and West Champaran briefed the meeting on the actions taken in compliance with earlier directives and also shared their suggestions.
Speaking further on the occasion, Samrat directed the formation of special teams at the police station level in the border districts to identify and verify individuals whose income has witnessed an abnormal rise compared to their known sources of income. Comprehensive information on such cases should be compiled, and appropriate legal action should be taken in accordance with the law.
The Chief Minister said several decisions taken during previous review meetings involving the Union home ministry, the state government, the chief secretary and the DGP have already been implemented, and urged all departments to complete the remaining tasks through close coordination.