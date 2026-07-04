ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Orders Intensive Surveillance Within 15km Radius From Indo-Nepal Border, Plans 100 Urdu Schools In Kishanganj

Patna: The Bihar government on Friday ordered intensive surveillance within a 15-kilometre radius of every check post along the Indo-Nepal border and announced plans to identify 100 sites for new Urdu schools in Kishanganj district, as part of a broader strategy that combines tighter border security with development initiatives in the sensitive region.

"While maintaining cordial India - Nepal relations, the authorities must keep constant surveillance over all activities in the border region. Effective monitoring should be ensured within a 15-kilometre radius of every check post, with special vigilance against economic crimes and suspicious activities," Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said.

Pointing out that the Indo -Nepal border along Bihar stretches 735 kilometres, with seven districts, 70 police stations of the state and 194 Border Outposts (BOPs) of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) located along it, Samrat stressed that all authorities "must ensure that no illegal or unethical activities take place along the border. The station house officers (SHOs) should discharge their responsibilities diligently and ensure that no irregularities occur."

He further directed the officials to identify 100 suitable sites in Kishanganj district for establishing Urdu schools. He instructed that regular coordination meetings should be held among the district administration, the police, and the SSB to curb the smuggling of fertilisers and narcotic substances.