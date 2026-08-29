ETV Bharat / state

Bihar On High Alert Again As Barrier Lake On Nepal-Tibet Border Starts Overflowing And Subsiding

The present water discharge at the Valmikinagar barrage on the Gandak at the Indo-Nepal border is muddy due to floods and rains. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Bihar once again sounded code red on Saturday amid information about a ‘barrier lake’, formed in the aftermath of the Nepal deluge, overflowing and subsiding, with fresh floodwater moving towards India.

Authorities are maintaining a round-the-clock vigil at the Valmikinagar barrage on the Gandak River (called Narayani in Nepal) in West Champaran district along the Indo-Nepal border, which is the first point of contact for Bihar regarding incoming floodwaters.

China has already warned about the high risk posed by a barrier lake formed by Wednesday’s landslide at the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers at the Tibet-Nepal border.

The lake, estimated to contain 25 lakh cubic metres of water with another 30 lakh cubic metres expected to be added this weekend, is already overflowing. It could breach and cause a second round of devastating floods in Nepal.

“The Chinese news agencies are sometimes saying that the barrier lake is overflowing and at times saying that its sides have collapsed and fallen into the water. They are also saying that the waterbody is breaching. We do not know the actual condition there and what to believe, but we are taking the situation as an imminent danger and are fully prepared to meet it,” Bihar water resources department (WRD) flood control and drainage engineer-in-chief Warun Kumar told ETV Bharat.

Warun added that WRD engineers and administrative officials have been deployed day and night at the Valmikinagar barrage since Wednesday, when Nepal was hit by the catastrophe in which over 579 were killed, while around 2,000 are missing.

“If a limited amount of water comes in, we will be able to cope with it, but if unlimited water rushes in, then it will be a big problem. We escaped unscathed on Wednesday because less than expected water came from Nepal,” the WRD engineer-in-chief said.