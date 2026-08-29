Bihar On High Alert Again As Barrier Lake On Nepal-Tibet Border Starts Overflowing And Subsiding
Bihar WRD flood control and drainage engineer-in-chief Warun said that engineers and administrative officials have been deployed day and night at Valmikinagar barrage since Wednesday.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 29, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST
Patna: Bihar once again sounded code red on Saturday amid information about a ‘barrier lake’, formed in the aftermath of the Nepal deluge, overflowing and subsiding, with fresh floodwater moving towards India.
Authorities are maintaining a round-the-clock vigil at the Valmikinagar barrage on the Gandak River (called Narayani in Nepal) in West Champaran district along the Indo-Nepal border, which is the first point of contact for Bihar regarding incoming floodwaters.
China has already warned about the high risk posed by a barrier lake formed by Wednesday’s landslide at the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers at the Tibet-Nepal border.
The lake, estimated to contain 25 lakh cubic metres of water with another 30 lakh cubic metres expected to be added this weekend, is already overflowing. It could breach and cause a second round of devastating floods in Nepal.
“The Chinese news agencies are sometimes saying that the barrier lake is overflowing and at times saying that its sides have collapsed and fallen into the water. They are also saying that the waterbody is breaching. We do not know the actual condition there and what to believe, but we are taking the situation as an imminent danger and are fully prepared to meet it,” Bihar water resources department (WRD) flood control and drainage engineer-in-chief Warun Kumar told ETV Bharat.
Warun added that WRD engineers and administrative officials have been deployed day and night at the Valmikinagar barrage since Wednesday, when Nepal was hit by the catastrophe in which over 579 were killed, while around 2,000 are missing.
“If a limited amount of water comes in, we will be able to cope with it, but if unlimited water rushes in, then it will be a big problem. We escaped unscathed on Wednesday because less than expected water came from Nepal,” the WRD engineer-in-chief said.
The place where the barrier lake has developed is around 300km from the Valmikinagar barrage, but the fact that it is located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas lends additional speed to the flow of water. Any large mass of water travelling via Trishuli and Narayani rivers will take just a few hours to reach Valmikinagar.
Bihar had expected around 2.5 lakh cusecs of floodwaters and a 3-metre-high wave from the Nepal catastrophe, but the flow peaked at 1.5 lakh cusecs, and the wave did not come, providing much relief to the flood-prone state.
At present, the flow of the barrage is over 1.02 lakh cusecs and is showing a rising trend. One cusec is 28.32 litres of water passing any particular point in a second.
Meanwhile, WRD superintending engineer (Gandak barrage circle, Valmikinagar) Mohammad Zilani said that everybody posted at the barrage was alert and ready to handle any situation that develops.
“All 36 gates of the barrage are open, and water coming from the Nepal side is flowing through. The current discharge could be termed normal for the monsoon season. However, the canals have been closed to prevent the huge amount of silt that has come in the aftermath of the deluge from entering and choking them,” Zilani told ETV Bharat.
The Valmikinagar barrage has been designed to withstand a discharge of 8.5 lakh cusecs, and the current flow should not pose any problem to the structure built in 1968-69.
Also Read: