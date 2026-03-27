Bihar Offers Incentives To Airlines For International Flights From Patna And Gaya To Kathmandu, Sharjah, Bangkok, Colombo And Singapore
The move will give a boost to tourism and will be a boon for people of Bihar working in other countries, especially in West Asia.
By Dev Raj
Published : March 27, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Patna: Aiming to aerially connect Bihar with Nepal, Southeast and West Asian countries, the state government has come up with a new destination policy to facilitate air services from Patna and Gaya airports. It is also ready to provide financial assistance of Rs 500 crore in a bid to attract the airlines to start the flights.
To begin with, the government is aiming to have flights from Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna to Kathmandu, and Gaya International Airport to Kathmandu, Bangkok, Colombo, Singapore and Sharjah.
The move will give a boost to tourism and will be a boon for people of Bihar working in other countries, especially in West Asia. Tenders for this purpose have been invited by airlines, and technical bids will be opened on April 16.
“We have selected the destinations on the basis of the inflow of tourists and the people of Bihar working in other countries. Around 5 lakh international Buddhist tourists come to Bihar, of which 1.5 lakh are from Thailand. Sri Lanka is in second position in this regard. Hence, Bangkok and Colombo have been opted for. Kathmandu is also an important destination for the state," Bihar civil aviation department secretary Nilesh Deore told ETV Bharat.
Sharjah has been selected because a large number of people from Bihar work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The city is located adjacent to Dubai and is considered the residential hub for workers. Similarly, the state government has zeroed-in on Singapore as it is an international hub and hosts a large Bihari diaspora.
"Imagine the problems people with kids or elderly parents face in travelling from West Asia to their native places in Bihar. They will have to fly to Delhi or Kolkata, then wait for a few hours to catch their flight to Patna or other airports. They will then travel onwards to their home towns or villages. This is the reason they have to think twice or thrice before travelling to Bihar. Hopefully, the introduction of direct flights will change this," Deore said.
Incidentally, regular flight operations between Patna and Kathmandu were established in 1950, but ceased in 1999. They were resumed in 2002, but did not last long. A couple of international flights operate from Thailand and Myanmar for four months every year – the period in winter during which the inflow of Buddhist tourists from the Southeast Asian countries is at its peak.
The initiative offers substantial financial incentives in the form of ‘viability gap funding’ to help airlines being their operations on the new routes. According to the civil aviation department, operations would be allowed to airlines with fixed-wing aircraft having a minimum passenger capacity of 150 or more seats. However, smaller aircraft like ATR-72 and Q-400 would also be allowed on the Patna–Kathmandu route.
The quantum of incentives or viability gap funding for the airlines will vary according to the international routes. It will be Rs 5 lakh per roundtrip for aircraft with a capacity of 150 passenger or more and Rs 2.5 lakh per roundtrip for smaller aircraft on the Patna–Kathmandu route. It will be Rs 5 lakh per roundtrip for the Gaya–Kathmandu route.
The incentives or viability gap funding will be Rs 10 lakh per roundtrip on Gaya–Sharjah, Bangkok, Colombo and Singapore routes. "We will put in Rs 500 crore in viability gap funding, but its positive ripple effect on Bihar's economy will be of Rs 1000 crore to Rs 5000 crore. We will continue the incentives on a need basis. We can discontinue it if the airlines start making a profit. We will also receive the data of passenger inflow on the basis of which we could plan our next destinations and moves pertaining to international air connectivity," Deore said.
If everything goes well, the flight operations to these international destinations could being later this year.
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