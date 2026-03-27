ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Offers Incentives To Airlines For International Flights From Patna And Gaya To Kathmandu, Sharjah, Bangkok, Colombo And Singapore

Patna: Aiming to aerially connect Bihar with Nepal, Southeast and West Asian countries, the state government has come up with a new destination policy to facilitate air services from Patna and Gaya airports. It is also ready to provide financial assistance of Rs 500 crore in a bid to attract the airlines to start the flights.

To begin with, the government is aiming to have flights from Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna to Kathmandu, and Gaya International Airport to Kathmandu, Bangkok, Colombo, Singapore and Sharjah.

The move will give a boost to tourism and will be a boon for people of Bihar working in other countries, especially in West Asia. Tenders for this purpose have been invited by airlines, and technical bids will be opened on April 16.

“We have selected the destinations on the basis of the inflow of tourists and the people of Bihar working in other countries. Around 5 lakh international Buddhist tourists come to Bihar, of which 1.5 lakh are from Thailand. Sri Lanka is in second position in this regard. Hence, Bangkok and Colombo have been opted for. Kathmandu is also an important destination for the state," Bihar civil aviation department secretary Nilesh Deore told ETV Bharat.

Sharjah has been selected because a large number of people from Bihar work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The city is located adjacent to Dubai and is considered the residential hub for workers. Similarly, the state government has zeroed-in on Singapore as it is an international hub and hosts a large Bihari diaspora.

"Imagine the problems people with kids or elderly parents face in travelling from West Asia to their native places in Bihar. They will have to fly to Delhi or Kolkata, then wait for a few hours to catch their flight to Patna or other airports. They will then travel onwards to their home towns or villages. This is the reason they have to think twice or thrice before travelling to Bihar. Hopefully, the introduction of direct flights will change this," Deore said.