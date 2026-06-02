ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Octogenarian Gets Three-Year Rigorous Imprisonment In 34-Year-Old Case

Patna: The frail, old man clad in a yellow dhoti and a white undervest with a gamchha (thin cotton towel) thrown on his left shoulder, a walking stick in one hand and a pair of slippers in another caught everybody's attention at the Hajipur court in Vaishali district of Bihar.

Bent forward from his waist, 84-year-old Deep Rai trudged with two people supporting him from both sides. A police man carrying a rope and handcuffs walked behind him. After taking a few steps, he sat down on the side of the pathway leading out of the court to rest and catch his breath. His gait, low spirit, and tiredness indicated that it was the end of the road for him.

Minutes ago, he had been convicted on Monday by the Additional District and Sessions Judge Manoj Kumar Tiwari in a 34-year-old case of attempt to murder, possessing illegal firearms and murderous assault on a couple.

The judge scheduled the pronouncement of the quantum of punishment for Tuesday, when Deep was handed over three years' rigorous imprisonment. However, the court gave him the option of provisional bail under the sections of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), following which he was released from custody and allowed to go home. He now has an opportunity to move the Patna High Court against the conviction.

Though the long arm of law did catch up with him, his slow plod also symbolised the snail's pace of the Indian judicial system.