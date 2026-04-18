ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Nursing School Bars Students From Marriage During Academic Session

The order not only imposes a restriction but also carries a warning of strict disciplinary action. In the directive, the principal stated that if any student gets married during the session, her enrollment will be cancelled with immediate effect, and she will be compelled to abandon the course midway and be expelled from the institution.

The bizarre decree, which has stirred up a row since being issued on Thursday, explicitly states that students at Hathua Sub-divisional GNM School pursuing General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) can't marry during the three-year academic session.

"All students are hereby informed that getting married during the academic session is prohibited. If anyone gets married during this period, the matter will be reported to the department, and her enrollment will be cancelled with immediate effect. You yourself shall be held responsible for the consequences," states the order.

According to the management, the rationale behind this rule is that marriage adversely affects a student's studies and training. "Nursing is a serious profession that demands absolute dedication and consistent attendance. Due to familial responsibilities, students are unable to do full justice to their clinical duties," they added.

The order has gone viral on social media, prompting district magistrate Pawan Kumar Sinha to order an inquiry into the matter. "The Hathua sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the notice that went viral on social media. Action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry report. Instructions have been issued to investigate the matter thoroughly and submit a report within 24 hours," Sinha said.

Mansi Singh, principal of Hathua sub-division GNM School. (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, Principal Mansi Singh has clarified that neither the rules are specifically aimed at preventing any student from getting married nor is there any intention on her part to offend anyone. "Several students have mentioned that discussions regarding their marriage are currently underway. Once a student gets married, it becomes impossible to fulfil our protocol requiring 100% attendance. Despite this, we face pressure from guardians to allow the students to sit for examinations and to remain enrolled in the current academic session. These demands are simply beyond our control to accommodate," she said.

"Therefore, we issued a letter primarily as a deterrent to instil a sense of seriousness in the students so that they would be motivated to maintain the mandatory 85% attendance threshold and complete their academic session smoothly. The letter was issued solely to rectify the attendance anomaly, as students were frequently absent, and the objective was to encourage them to maximise attendance. That is precisely why I was compelled to issue such a letter," Singh said further.