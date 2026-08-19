Tejashwi, Misa And Others Detained During The RJD March To Lok Bhavan To Protest Atrocities On Students And Exam Irregularities
The march and detention came amidst the NDA government's handling of students’ agitations, firing from an AK-47 assault rifle in Siwan district on July 25.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 19, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Patna: The police detained Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Patliputra MP Misa Bharti, several other leaders and workers on Wednesday during their march to the Lok Bhavan (Governor's House) in the state capital to protest atrocities on students, examination paper leaks and other irregularities.
They were packed off in a bus amid robust protest from RJD workers, who surrounded the vehicle and also climbed over it in a bid to stop their leaders from being whisked away by the police.
#WATCH | Bihar | Police use water cannon to disperse the crowd carrying out foot march towards Lok Bhavan in Patna https://t.co/Pi8WXbP5HT pic.twitter.com/9cCfu3wBzH— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026
However, the police cleared the path and took them to the Sachivalaya police station, from where they were released after some time. The remaining RJD workers and supporters continued their protest without their leaders for a little longer, and then called it a day.
“The public will overthrow this government of ‘donation thieves’, ‘dustbin scam’, and firers of AK-47 on students. The government is playing with the future of the students. Bihar is becoming the centre of examination paper leaks and unemployment, but nobody is being held responsible for it. All the relatives have been made ministers here, so you can imagine what the outcome will be,” Tejashwi told reporters while sitting in the bus.
“The government is afraid of students, youths and the people. Till when will it stop us, send us to jail, or fire on us? Those who are in power are bound to go. Nobody is permanently here. We will take account of everything. We have the support of students, youths and people of all castes,” Tejashwi added.
VIDEO | Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) was detained during their march to Lok Bhavan in Patna.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2026
He says, " this government, which uses ak-47, students are going to throw it away. they are playing with the students' future, paper leaks are happening, bihar is… pic.twitter.com/qz2qavWCZc
The march and detention came amidst the RJD cornering chief minister Samrat Choudhary-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over its handling of students’ agitations, firing from an AK-47 assault rifle in Siwan district while the youths were protesting NEET UG paper leak and demanding the resignation of the then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 25.
Tejashwi, who marched with other leaders and supporters of his party, also demanded the introduction of a domicile policy in government jobs and the expedited filling of over 32,000 posts announced under the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) – 4.
#WATCH | Bihar | RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, " the government is afraid of the youth, the public... no government is permanent; every government has to go one day... we have the support of everyone..." https://t.co/CDwiSLWwaW pic.twitter.com/xeWHVEi60E— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026
The RJD march took place a day after the Bihar government transferred Siwan superintendent of police (SP) Puran Kumar Jha as part of a wider reshuffle involving 18 IPS officers.
Incidentally, the Bihar government submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court defending police action during the protests coinciding with the Cockroach Janta Party-led movement in New Delhi. It stressed that a constable fired in the air from his AK-47 in Siwan after he got trapped in the crowd, and it caused no injuries.
The march also coincided with a large group of students launching a sit-in protest in Patna to demand free, fair, transparent and timely job-related recruitment examinations, including Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE) – 4, along with strict action against the paper leak mafia.
Reacting to being detained, Misa asserted that her party workers and students were ready to go to jail, and would keep protesting till the government met their demands.
#WATCH | Bihar | RJD MP Misa Bharti detained by the police— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026
She says, " the students of bihar are ready to go to jail, but will be stern on their demands till district magistrate of siwan is suspended; rjd and bihar's public will not stop... the government might as well order the… https://t.co/A2yWlaPeWE pic.twitter.com/kXmKWKRAtf
“The RJD and students are ready to go to jail, and will remain steadfast on their demand for the suspension of the district magistrate and SP of Siwan. They will keep agitating till they are taught a lesson. They have used water cannon on us today. Who knows, the Bihar government may use bullets on us next time,” Misa said while being surrounded and taken away by the police personnel.
Earlier, the RJD march, which was scheduled to begin at 10 am from Jayaprakash Narayan’s statue near the historic Gandhi Maidan, started at around 12:15 pm after Tejashwi reached there. A large number of participants carried national and party flags, wooden and plastic AK-47s in their hands.
#WATCH | Patna | Protestors breach police barricades as they carry out Tejashwi Yadav-led foot march towards Lok Bhavan, raising issues of paper leaks, unemployment and problems faced by students and youth in Bihar https://t.co/bZ3EXBNbW3 pic.twitter.com/xAWGiW3tIS— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026
The arrangements of the administration were also robust, and the police were deployed in large numbers all along the route from the Gandhi Maidan to the Lok Bhavan. The officials appealed to the protestors to ensure that the national flag was not disrespected in any manner or fell on the ground.
As the march started, it threw the vehicular traffic in central Patna haywire and led to jams everywhere. The situation persisted for several hours, and the schoolkids were the worst sufferers as their buses and autorickshaws got stuck in the traffic snarls.
Tejashwi led the march to the Dak Bungalow square where the police had put up barricades. However, he and co-marchers overcame them and moved ahead on the Jawaharlal Nehru Road (Bailey Road) on the route to the Lok Bhavan.
Finally, the police halted them near the Income Tax Roundabout with the help of water cannon. Tejashwi, Misa and other prominent RJD leaders were detained and removed from the scene at around 2:30 pm.
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