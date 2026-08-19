ETV Bharat / state

Tejashwi, Misa And Others Detained During The RJD March To Lok Bhavan To Protest Atrocities On Students And Exam Irregularities

Patna: The police detained Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Patliputra MP Misa Bharti, several other leaders and workers on Wednesday during their march to the Lok Bhavan (Governor's House) in the state capital to protest atrocities on students, examination paper leaks and other irregularities.

They were packed off in a bus amid robust protest from RJD workers, who surrounded the vehicle and also climbed over it in a bid to stop their leaders from being whisked away by the police.

However, the police cleared the path and took them to the Sachivalaya police station, from where they were released after some time. The remaining RJD workers and supporters continued their protest without their leaders for a little longer, and then called it a day.

“The public will overthrow this government of ‘donation thieves’, ‘dustbin scam’, and firers of AK-47 on students. The government is playing with the future of the students. Bihar is becoming the centre of examination paper leaks and unemployment, but nobody is being held responsible for it. All the relatives have been made ministers here, so you can imagine what the outcome will be,” Tejashwi told reporters while sitting in the bus.

“The government is afraid of students, youths and the people. Till when will it stop us, send us to jail, or fire on us? Those who are in power are bound to go. Nobody is permanently here. We will take account of everything. We have the support of students, youths and people of all castes,” Tejashwi added.

The march and detention came amidst the RJD cornering chief minister Samrat Choudhary-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over its handling of students’ agitations, firing from an AK-47 assault rifle in Siwan district while the youths were protesting NEET UG paper leak and demanding the resignation of the then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 25.

Tejashwi, who marched with other leaders and supporters of his party, also demanded the introduction of a domicile policy in government jobs and the expedited filling of over 32,000 posts announced under the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) – 4.