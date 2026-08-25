ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Students Break Through Barricades in Bid to Gherao CM Residence, Police Use Water Cannons

Police personnel try to evict members of the All Bihar Students' Union during their march against the state government over issues including paper leaks, unemployment and irregularities in recruitment, in Patna, Bihar, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. ( PTI )

Patna: Protesting students broke through police barricades in their bid to gherao the Bihar chief minister's residence here even as the law enforcers used water cannons to disperse the agitators.

A large number of BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) TRE-4 aspirants, along with other students, began their pre-announced march from Patna's Gandhi Maidan and reached Dak Bungalow crossing where police detained several individuals. The students, many of whom were carrying the tricolour in their hands, jostled with the police and broke through barricades at the Dak Bungalow crossing.