Indian Army Deserter, Accomplice Arrested For Espionage And Drug Trafficking From Bihar

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that the operation was carried out in the early hours of December 19. "Rajbir Singh had previously been implicated in the Sirsa hand grenade attack. The investigation uncovered a narco-terror network, with links from social media to Pakistani handlers," he said.

As per reports, the Cell, in collaboration with Haryana Police, arrested soldier Rajbir Singh alias Fauji with 500 grams of heroin and a hand grenade. His accomplice is Chirag, a resident of Kashi Ram Colony in Fazilka district. It is alleged that Rajbir had been leaking sensitive defence information to Pakistan in exchange for drugs and was trying to flee to Europe via Nepal with Chirag.

East Champaran: Punjab Police's State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) apprehended an Indian Army deserter and his accomplice for their alleged involvement in espionage and drug trafficking, from Motihari on the India-Nepal border.

Rajbir joined the Indian Army in 2011 but deserted in February, 2025. According to SSOC AIG D Sudarvizhi, in 2022, he came in contact with handlers based in Pakistan through internet. "He shared confidential military information in exchange for access to heroin consignments," he said.

Sudarvizhi said Rajbir operated a drug network in Punjab from Nepal and was named in an espionage case registered under the Official Secrets Act at the Gharinda police station in Amritsar Rural, after which he fled to Nepal. Investigations revealed that he also introduced other military personnel to the Pakistani handlers.

Police said 407 grams of heroin and a 9 mm pistol were recovered from Chirag who worked as a drug courier for Rajbir.

"Rajbir and Chirag were involved in the conspiracy to carry out grenade attack on Sirsa women's police station in Haryana. They provided hand grenades to Gurjant Singh of Amritsar Rural and also sent him money. Gurjant has already been arrested by the Haryana Police," said the DGP.

Rajbir has been brought to Punjab on transit remand. Further investigation is underway, said police. The arrest highlights the vulnerabilities of the border Bihar shares with Nepal. Bihar's share of the total 1,751-kilometer India-Nepal border is 729 km. Espionage, terrorism, drug smuggling, and infiltration are common along the route.