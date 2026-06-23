Bihar NEET Impersonation Probe Extends To Jharkhand; 2 Of 'Solver Gang' Caught Attempting To Take Exam
Bihar NEET re-exam impersonation case exposes alleged Jharkhand connections as a Palamu student is caught through biometric verification.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Palamu: The investigation into irregularities during the NEET-UG re-examination in Bihar's Lakhisarai has uncovered alleged links to Jharkhand, with two female candidates from Palamu and Giridih accused of being part of a major "solver gang", a network of imposters allegedly appearing in examinations on behalf of candidates.
While one is from Hariharganj in Palamu district, the other belongs to the Birni police station area of Giridih district. Both are accused of attempting to take the examination in place of other students. The candidate from Giridih is pursuing B.Sc. Nursing at BHU, while the candidate from Palamu is a final-year BAMS student at a Government Ayurvedic College in Odisha.
Officials said that the Palamu student was impersonating for another candidate during the NEET examination. She was identified through biometric verification and detained at the examination centre.
On Monday, at least 31 people were arrested, including nine individuals allegedly appearing in the examination on behalf of other candidates, after suspected cases of impersonation and cheating were detected at multiple examination centres in Bihar's Lakhisarai district.
The Palamu student's family said they were unaware of the circumstances surrounding the incident. Speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone, family members said, "We have no information about how she was caught or what exactly happened."
They added that her "mobile phone has been switched off for the last three days," and that the family learned about the matter through a phone call received on her younger brother's mobile phone while he was travelling to Goa.
The family further stated that her brother has since left for Bihar to gather details about the case and that they are awaiting more information.
They noted that she had topped the district in her matriculation examination in 2016 and later performed exceptionally well in her 12th-grade studies in Palamu. According to the family, she enrolled in an Ayurvedic medical course in Odisha in 2021. The case has drawn attention amid ongoing scrutiny of NEET-related controversies.
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