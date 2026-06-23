ETV Bharat / state

Bihar NEET Impersonation Probe Extends To Jharkhand; 2 Of 'Solver Gang' Caught Attempting To Take Exam

Aspirants undergo security check as they enter the examination hall for the NEET-UG-2026 re-exam on June 21, 2026. ( ANI )

Palamu: The investigation into irregularities during the NEET-UG re-examination in Bihar's Lakhisarai has uncovered alleged links to Jharkhand, with two female candidates from Palamu and Giridih accused of being part of a major "solver gang", a network of imposters allegedly appearing in examinations on behalf of candidates.

While one is from Hariharganj in Palamu district, the other belongs to the Birni police station area of Giridih district. Both are accused of attempting to take the examination in place of other students. The candidate from Giridih is pursuing B.Sc. Nursing at BHU, while the candidate from Palamu is a final-year BAMS student at a Government Ayurvedic College in Odisha.

Officials said that the Palamu student was impersonating for another candidate during the NEET examination. She was identified through biometric verification and detained at the examination centre.