ETV Bharat / state

Man From Bihar Held In Mumbai Over Alleged JeM Links; Family Says He Was Framed

Kishanganj: The family of Mohammad Hasan Abu Sarmad Akhtar, a 33-year-old Bihar native arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Mumbai for alleged links with Jaish-e-Mohammed, has claimed that he was being framed and said they had little knowledge about his activities in the city.

According to officials, Hasan was arrested by the Kalachowki unit of the Maharashtra ATS near Mahim Metro station following a tip-off. Following the arrest, a high alert has been sounded in Bihar, with police and other agencies gathering details about Hasan and his family.

Hasan, a resident of Bhankardwari village in Kishanganj district of Bihar, is one of six brothers. Three of his brothers work as contractors, while the youngest is still studying, according to his family.

His family further claimed that Hasan had been living in Delhi with his elder brother before leaving for Mumbai after being scolded over his studies.

"Hasan used to live in Delhi with his elder brother. When his brother scolded him regarding his studies, he got upset and left for Mumbai. He has two cousins living in Mumbai as well. Upon reaching there, he began working as a delivery rider and a perfume seller," Hasan’s sister-in-law said.

Hasan allegedly stopped communicating with them for a long period after moving to Mumbai. His brother eventually managed to obtain his phone number and contacted him.

"When his brother told him that his mother missed him dearly, he started speaking to the family over the phone occasionally," the sister-in-law said. "Our last conversation with Hasan took place during Ramadan. He had visited his native village around two years ago."