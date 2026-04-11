Bihar: Nalanda Minor Dies By Suicide, Was Raped At Gunpoint 12 Hours Before
The accused, whose father believed the victim's family hadn't voted for him as ward commissioner, said if they told anyone, he would kill the family.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Nalanda: A 17-year-old intermediate student in Bihar's Nalanda district died by suicide by hanging herself after being allegedly raped at gunpoint. The incident occurred in a village under the Nalanda police station area. The deceased had recently passed her intermediate examination in the second division and was the youngest of five sisters.
It is reported that the victim, unable to recover from the trauma and pain of the alleged rape, committed suicide about 12 hours after the incident, on Friday night. Her family has accused the son of a former ward commissioner living in the neighborhood of carrying out the heinous crime.
The family alleged that the victim was alone at home on Thursday evening when a young man entered the house and forcibly raped her at gunpoint.
The deceased's father stated that they had gone to harvest wheat in the fields on the night of the incident. When they returned around 9 pm, they heard their daughter screaming. Upon entering the house, they saw a young man from the neighborhood present, armed with a pistol.
The family saw the girl crying. When asked, she explained the entire incident. The accused, brandishing a pistol, threatened the family, threatening to kill them if they reported the incident.
The family also alleged that the accused's father arrived after the incident and, citing honour, pressured them to hush up the matter. A relative of the deceased stated that the accused held a grudge against them due to a previous election for the ward commissioner .
"The accused's father had previously contested the election for the ward commissioner, and lost. He believed the victim's family had not voted for him and held a grudge. That's why her son entered the house and raped the girl at gunpoint," said a relative of the deceased, who didn't want to be named.
Apparently terrified by threats and fear, the family didn't go to the police that night. The parents consoled the daughter, promising her that they would get her justice. After this, she went to her room.
It was wheat harvest time, and the family went to the fields again. When the student's mother returned around 9 am, she saw that the door of the house was locked from inside. Peeping through the wall, she was shocked. The student had hanged herself from the fan in the room with her scarf.
The family has alleged that after the incident, the accused has been roaming the village fearlessly and challenging the police administration. They have demanded his arrest and strictest possible punishment.
Rajgir DSP Sunil Kumar Singh said that around 10 am, police received information that a girl had died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. After verifying the information, police arrived at the scene. The body has been taken into custody and sent to Bihar Sharif Model Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
"The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team arrived at the scene and seized the deceased's clothes and other crucial evidence. The full truth of the case will be revealed only after the post-mortem and FSL reports are received. The police are thoroughly investigating every aspect of the incident," said DSP Sunil Kumar Singh.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).