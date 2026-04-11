ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Nalanda Minor Dies By Suicide, Was Raped At Gunpoint 12 Hours Before

Nalanda: A 17-year-old intermediate student in Bihar's Nalanda district died by suicide by hanging herself after being allegedly raped at gunpoint. The incident occurred in a village under the Nalanda police station area. The deceased had recently passed her intermediate examination in the second division and was the youngest of five sisters.

It is reported that the victim, unable to recover from the trauma and pain of the alleged rape, committed suicide about 12 hours after the incident, on Friday night. Her family has accused the son of a former ward commissioner living in the neighborhood of carrying out the heinous crime.

The family alleged that the victim was alone at home on Thursday evening when a young man entered the house and forcibly raped her at gunpoint.

The deceased's father stated that they had gone to harvest wheat in the fields on the night of the incident. When they returned around 9 pm, they heard their daughter screaming. Upon entering the house, they saw a young man from the neighborhood present, armed with a pistol.

The family saw the girl crying. When asked, she explained the entire incident. The accused, brandishing a pistol, threatened the family, threatening to kill them if they reported the incident.

The family also alleged that the accused's father arrived after the incident and, citing honour, pressured them to hush up the matter. A relative of the deceased stated that the accused held a grudge against them due to a previous election for the ward commissioner .

"The accused's father had previously contested the election for the ward commissioner, and lost. He believed the victim's family had not voted for him and held a grudge. That's why her son entered the house and raped the girl at gunpoint," said a relative of the deceased, who didn't want to be named.