Bihar: Muzaffarpur Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer, Driver Arrested While Taking Rs 50,000 Bribe

Muzaffarpur: The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) on Tuesday arrested a sub-divisional agriculture officer and his driver in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The arrested officer has been identified as Himanshu Kumar, posted as Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer and in-charge District Agriculture Officer, Muzaffarpur. His driver, Rambabu Rai, was also taken into custody during the vigilance team's trap operation.

Officer Accused Of Seeking Rs 2.5 Lakh

SVU Additional Director General (ADG) Pankaj Kumar Darad said, “A complainant approached the SVU office and alleged that the accused officer, Himanshu Kumar, was demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 through his driver, Rambabu Rai. The demand was allegedly made by threatening to cancel the licence of a fertiliser shop in the name of inspection.”

ADG Darad further revealed that the total bribe demand was Rs 2.5 lakh.