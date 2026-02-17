Bihar: Muzaffarpur Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer, Driver Arrested While Taking Rs 50,000 Bribe
Sub-divisional agriculture officer and driver caught red-handed by Special Vigilance Unit while accepting a bribe by threatening to cancel licence for fertiliser shop.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) on Tuesday arrested a sub-divisional agriculture officer and his driver in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.
The arrested officer has been identified as Himanshu Kumar, posted as Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer and in-charge District Agriculture Officer, Muzaffarpur. His driver, Rambabu Rai, was also taken into custody during the vigilance team's trap operation.
Officer Accused Of Seeking Rs 2.5 Lakh
SVU Additional Director General (ADG) Pankaj Kumar Darad said, “A complainant approached the SVU office and alleged that the accused officer, Himanshu Kumar, was demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 through his driver, Rambabu Rai. The demand was allegedly made by threatening to cancel the licence of a fertiliser shop in the name of inspection.”
ADG Darad further revealed that the total bribe demand was Rs 2.5 lakh.
Following the complaint, the SVU carried out a discreet inquiry and verification, which confirmed the allegations. Based on the findings, a special raiding team was constituted under the leadership of Deputy Superintendents of Police Bindeshwar Prasad and Sudhir Kumar, along with other officials.
Acting on a pre-planned strategy, the team laid a trap and apprehended both accused red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000. Officials said the officer was collecting the bribe amount through his driver to avoid direct involvement.
DSP Sudhir Kumar said, “In this case, SVU Police Station Case No. 6/26 dated 17.02.2026 has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Both accused have been taken into custody and further legal proceedings are underway.”
Officials described the operation as a strong message against corruption and reiterated their commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and integrity in government functioning across the state.
Also Read: