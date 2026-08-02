Bihar Municipal Council Executive Officer Killed On Way To Patna
Police teams from Rohtas and Aurangabad districts have launched a probe to track the miscreants while the driver has been taken into custody for questioning.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Rohtas: The Executive Officer (EO) of the Dehri-Dalmianagar Municipal Council was allegedly killed in an attack while returning from Dehri to Patna late Saturday night in Barun police station of Bihar's Aurangabad district, police said.
Preliminary probe revealed that deceased, Vimal Kumar, was returning from an event titled 'Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam' at Lalan Singh Sporting Club in Dehri in his official vehicle. Upon reaching Dhanauti Bridge area, the miscreants allegedly intercepted his vehicle by overtaking it on the highway. They forced the vehicle to stop, took the driver at gunpoint and assaulted Kumar with sticks and iron rods.
Kumar was originally from Sherghati in Gaya district and is survived by two children, an official said. He was on his way to meet his family in Patna when the incident occurred, he added.
Police said Mithilesh Kumar, the driver, who had fled the scene following the incident, was taken into custody for questioning.
Upon learning of the incident, locals rushed to the scene and alerted the police. With the help of the locals, the police transported Kumar to a private hospital in Dehri. Doctors referred him to the Narayan Medical College and Hospital in Jamuhar but he died on the way.
Senior officials, including Rohtas District Magistrate Deepak Kumar Mishra, Rohtas SP Roshan Kumar, Aurangabad SSP Upendra Nath Verma, Sasaram SDM Neha Kumari, and Dehri SDM Nilesh Kumar, arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.
"A thorough probe is underway. We are trying to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the murder and identify the perpetrators," said Sushil Kumar, Sadar SDPO.
It is reported that Rajiv Ranjan alias Sonu Singh, Dehri MLA, had recently raised questions regarding EO Vimal Kumar at the Assembly session and now his murder has sparked various speculations. Police teams from both Aurangabad and Rohtas districts are working to track down the killers.
Police said that Kumar's family was informed of the incident and has since arrived in Rohtas. Kumar's wife, Babita Kumari, has accused the driver of the murder.
"The autopsy report will reveal the exact cause of death. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Knife marks were found on the arm. There are also allegations of a gunshot wound; this will be clarified once the report is available," said Dr Maniraj Ranjan, Civil Surgeon, Rohtas.
Meanwhile, Shashi Kumari, Chief Councillor of the Dehri-Dalmianagar Municipal Council, arrived at Narayan Medical College Hospital immediately after hearing the news. Speaking to the media, she described EO Vimal Kumar as a very affable person and alleged that he was murdered as part of a conspiracy.
"He was on his way home after attending a programme when the incident took place. There is a major conspiracy behind his murder. He performed his duties with integrity. The police administration must investigate the matter and ensure the accused is punished," said the Chief Councillor.
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