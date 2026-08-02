ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Municipal Council Executive Officer Killed On Way To Patna

Rohtas: The Executive Officer (EO) of the Dehri-Dalmianagar Municipal Council was allegedly killed in an attack while returning from Dehri to Patna late Saturday night in Barun police station of Bihar's Aurangabad district, police said.

Preliminary probe revealed that deceased, Vimal Kumar, was returning from an event titled 'Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam' at Lalan Singh Sporting Club in Dehri in his official vehicle. Upon reaching Dhanauti Bridge area, the miscreants allegedly intercepted his vehicle by overtaking it on the highway. They forced the vehicle to stop, took the driver at gunpoint and assaulted Kumar with sticks and iron rods.

Kumar was originally from Sherghati in Gaya district and is survived by two children, an official said. He was on his way to meet his family in Patna when the incident occurred, he added.

Police said Mithilesh Kumar, the driver, who had fled the scene following the incident, was taken into custody for questioning.

Upon learning of the incident, locals rushed to the scene and alerted the police. With the help of the locals, the police transported Kumar to a private hospital in Dehri. Doctors referred him to the Narayan Medical College and Hospital in Jamuhar but he died on the way.

Senior officials, including Rohtas District Magistrate Deepak Kumar Mishra, Rohtas SP Roshan Kumar, Aurangabad SSP Upendra Nath Verma, Sasaram SDM Neha Kumari, and Dehri SDM Nilesh Kumar, arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.