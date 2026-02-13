ETV Bharat / state

Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Gets Bail In Three Cases; Release Likely Today

Patna: A Bihar court on Friday granted bail to independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, in three separate cases registered across Patna and Purnea districts.

The bail was granted in cases filed at the Kotwali and Buddha Colony police stations under charges including obstructing government work and organising protest demonstrations.

Two cases at the Kotwali police station dated back to 2017 and 2019 and were related to protest demonstrations, while the Buddha Colony case involved allegations of obstructing official duties.

The Purnea MP may be released from jail this evening, according to his lawyer. However, sources said that his release will be possible after the bail formalities are completed. “The jail administration will release him only after the relevant paperwork is completed,” they said.