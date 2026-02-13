Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Gets Bail In Three Cases; Release Likely Today
The bail was granted in cases filed under charges including obstructing government work and organising protest demonstrations.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Patna: A Bihar court on Friday granted bail to independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, in three separate cases registered across Patna and Purnea districts.
The bail was granted in cases filed at the Kotwali and Buddha Colony police stations under charges including obstructing government work and organising protest demonstrations.
Two cases at the Kotwali police station dated back to 2017 and 2019 and were related to protest demonstrations, while the Buddha Colony case involved allegations of obstructing official duties.
The Purnea MP may be released from jail this evening, according to his lawyer. However, sources said that his release will be possible after the bail formalities are completed. “The jail administration will release him only after the relevant paperwork is completed,” they said.
The court decision has sparked excitement among Pappu Yadav’s supporters, and they hailed it as a victory for justice. It has also heated up discussions in political circles.
Earlier, on Tuesday, the MP-MLA court granted him bail in a previous case of fraudulently renting and occupying a house, but he was confined to Beur Jail due to his inability to secure bail in other cases.
Prior to his arrest, Pappu Yadav had raised the issue of a Patna NEET student’s death in Parliament. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have also linked his arrest to his vocal advocacy on public issues, especially the student death.
Also Read