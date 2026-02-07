Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested In 31-Year-Old Case After Late-Night Drama
Late on Friday, Patna police arrested Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, in connection with a 31-year-old case.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 9:28 AM IST
Patna: Independent Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, was arrested by police late Friday from his residence in Patna in connection with a case dating back to 1995.
High drama unfolded at Yadav's house in Mandiri locality when a police team arrived to execute a warrant issued by an MP/MLA court in the case registered under section 467 (forgery of documents) of the Indian Penal Code.
Yadav, who represents the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency, initially refused to accompany the police team, claiming they were carrying a warrant for the attachment of property but not for his arrest.
He was, however, later taken into custody and will be produced before a competent court on Saturday. The police team reached Yadav’s residence barely an hour after he returned from New Delhi, where he had attended the ongoing Parliament session.
"A warrant has been issued against the MP by the MP/MLA court here in connection with a 1995 case lodged under Section 467 (forgery of documents) of the IPC. The police team has gone to his house to produce him before the court tomorrow," Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, Kartikeya Sharma, said before his arrest.
A large number of Yadav's supporters had gathered at his residence, and many of them were seen arguing with the police personnel during the operation.
'Will Not Hand Myself Over'
Speaking to reporters before his arrest, Yadav said he had already planned to appear before the court on Saturday. "I have been telling these police personnel that I shall be appearing before the court tomorrow. In fact, that is the very reason I came here today. But, of course, I will not hand myself over to them," he said.
The controversial MP, a history-sheeter and former chief of the Jan Adhikar Party, accused the police of acting casually and claimed that some of the personnel were in plain clothes.
#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Independent MP Pappu Yadav says, " ... i am not well... i don't know what will happen with me..." https://t.co/NfhVlI0fI4 pic.twitter.com/MIpnQL7HPg— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2026
"They are misbehaving with my supporters and me. Moreover, they failed to furnish an arrest warrant when I asked for the same. All that they could produce was a warrant to attach my property,” Yadav said.
He further claimed that he was being targeted for raising issues critical of the state government. "This has always been the case with me whenever my deeds expose the shortcomings of the government in the state. Police had tried to hound me out during the Covid pandemic when I was serving the people whom the government had forsaken.
"Of late, I have been highlighting the ineptitude of the government in handling incidents like the recent death of a NEET aspirant, which has brought to light the insecurity faced by girl students living in hostels in the city," he said.
What Is The 1995 Case?
The controversy stems from a 1995 case, registered under case number 552/1995 at the Gardanibagh police station in Patna. The complainant, landlord Vinod Bihari Lal, alleged that Pappu Yadav fraudulently rented the house, claiming it was for personal use, but then converted it into a political office. A dispute arose when the owner discovered the same. The charges include fraud, forgery, trespassing, criminal intimidation, and conspiracy. The case was being tried under sections 419, 420, 468, 448, 506, and 120B of the old IPC (now equivalent sections in the BNS).
The case was on trial in the special court for MPs and MLAs in Patna. Pappu Yadav repeatedly failed to appear for hearings, leading the court to issue an arrest warrant. According to the police, this action was taken due to his failure to appear on the scheduled date. Two days earlier, the court had ordered the attachment of his property, after which the police took action.
Patna SP City Bhanu Pratap Singh said the case, which was under the old IPC, has now been transferred to the BNS. "This is a 1995 case under the old IPC (Indian Penal Code), which has now been replaced by the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), involving sections 419, 420, 468, 448, 506, and 120B. Arrests are being made under these sections. He did not appear in court on the scheduled date. Therefore, he is being arrested," the SP said.
#WATCH | Bihar: Police reached independent MP Pappu Yadav's residence in Patna to arrest him in connection with an old case.— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2026
Patna SP City Bhanu Pratap Singh says, " this is a 1995 case which was under the old ipc, now replaced by the bns (bharatiya nyaya sanhita), involving… pic.twitter.com/cQYV3i90rz
Medical Check-up
After his arrest, the police took Pappu Yadav to IGIMS hospital in Patna for a health check-up. His medications were arranged, and a caretaker was also provided. After the medical examination was completed, he was kept in police custody. Police officials stated that the entire process was legal and that his health was being taken care of.
#WATCH | Bihar | Patna police brought Independent MP Pappu Yadav to IGIMS Hospital for medical examination pic.twitter.com/N6M02mQy9S— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2026
Strong protests from supporters: During the arrest, Pappu Yadav's supporters protested vehemently. Some activists climbed onto police vehicles and chanted slogans. Pappu Yadav said that they could place him under house arrest if they wanted, but he would not go to the police station. Despite the hours-long drama and protests, the police arrested him.
Earlier in the day, Yadav had told reporters at the airport that he had been receiving phone calls from girl students who alleged that their hostel inmates were being pushed into the flesh trade.
The MP, who is married to a Congress Rajya Sabha MP and supports the party, challenged Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who holds the Home portfolio, to act against the alleged racket.
He also mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha. "Fear had prevented the leader, who claims to have a 56-inch chest, from facing the Lok Sabha. He would do better to go and find shelter at some secure island," he said, without taking his name.
