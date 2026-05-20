ETV Bharat / state

Inflation Hits Consumers Hard Even In Bihar, The Most Affordable Among 26 States According To April CPI Data

Patna: Following the back-to-back rise in prices of petrol and diesel, and its cascading effect on the prices of food items and other consumables, the pinch of inflation has begun to be felt across the country. For many households, the monthly budget has gone haywire due to the continuous increase in the cost of essentials.

In this gloomy backdrop, Bihar, appears to be slightly better positioned than other states in the country. According to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the month of April, living in Bihar is easier and more affordable than in 26 other states across the country. However, it is a cause for concern that sustaining a livelihood is somewhat more difficult in rural areas of Bihar compared to urban centres.

Aam Aadmi Feeling The Pinch

"Today, petrol and diesel prices have gone up once again. Whenever we go shopping, we are constantly worried if the money we have in hand will be sufficient to purchase every item on our shopping list. Due to the steep rise in prices, we are being forced to buy goods in smaller quantities than usual," said Rakesh Kumar, a Patna resident.

"As I commute to work by car, the rising cost of petrol and diesel has begun to weigh heavily on my mind. Previously, spending Rs 500 on fuel daily was enough to get by. But now, I am compelled to spend Rs 600 on fuel every single day. My monthly expenditure on petrol alone has risen by Rs 2,000. At this rate, the financial burden on the family has increased by Rs 25,000 annually," said Dr Rajiv, a physician by profession, who has a family of four.

What Economists Say

Economist Vidyarthi Vikas, an Assistant Professor at Patna's AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies, said the prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked at a time when the price of crude oil in the international market has remained stable.

He pointed out that in May 2014, the price of crude oil stood at US$ 103 per barrel, same as in May 2026, but this is where there's a twist in the story. Vikas explained that in May 2014, when the value of the US dollar was Rs 60, petrol was available at Rs 72 per litre. Today, with the dollar touching Rs 96, the price of petrol has climbed to Rs 110 per litre.