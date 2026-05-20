Inflation Hits Consumers Hard Even In Bihar, The Most Affordable Among 26 States According To April CPI Data
Sustaining a livelihood more difficult in rural areas of state than urban centres, as economists foresee rise in unemployment, poverty.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Patna: Following the back-to-back rise in prices of petrol and diesel, and its cascading effect on the prices of food items and other consumables, the pinch of inflation has begun to be felt across the country. For many households, the monthly budget has gone haywire due to the continuous increase in the cost of essentials.
In this gloomy backdrop, Bihar, appears to be slightly better positioned than other states in the country. According to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the month of April, living in Bihar is easier and more affordable than in 26 other states across the country. However, it is a cause for concern that sustaining a livelihood is somewhat more difficult in rural areas of Bihar compared to urban centres.
Aam Aadmi Feeling The Pinch
"Today, petrol and diesel prices have gone up once again. Whenever we go shopping, we are constantly worried if the money we have in hand will be sufficient to purchase every item on our shopping list. Due to the steep rise in prices, we are being forced to buy goods in smaller quantities than usual," said Rakesh Kumar, a Patna resident.
"As I commute to work by car, the rising cost of petrol and diesel has begun to weigh heavily on my mind. Previously, spending Rs 500 on fuel daily was enough to get by. But now, I am compelled to spend Rs 600 on fuel every single day. My monthly expenditure on petrol alone has risen by Rs 2,000. At this rate, the financial burden on the family has increased by Rs 25,000 annually," said Dr Rajiv, a physician by profession, who has a family of four.
What Economists Say
Economist Vidyarthi Vikas, an Assistant Professor at Patna's AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies, said the prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked at a time when the price of crude oil in the international market has remained stable.
He pointed out that in May 2014, the price of crude oil stood at US$ 103 per barrel, same as in May 2026, but this is where there's a twist in the story. Vikas explained that in May 2014, when the value of the US dollar was Rs 60, petrol was available at Rs 72 per litre. Today, with the dollar touching Rs 96, the price of petrol has climbed to Rs 110 per litre.
Compared to 2014, the value of the dollar has appreciated by Rs 36 in 2026, and this very increase is reflected in the figures. While petrol was priced at Rs 72 per litre in 2014, it stands at Rs 110 per litre in 2026. In total, there is a difference of Rs 38, whereas the dollar has appreciated by Rs 36.
30% Rise In Prices of Essential Commodities
The impact of rising fuel prices is also felt in the kitchen. Due to the increase in transportation costs, there has been a significant surge in the prices of essential commodities such as rice, lentils, flour, refined oil, and mustard oil. If this situation persists, there is a strong likelihood that both poverty and unemployment will rise in Bihar. The most profound impact of the rise in fuel prices has been felt on the transportation sector and the supply chains for food commodities.
Rising costs associated with truck freight, transportation to wholesale markets (mandis), cold storage facilities, and irrigation have caused food items to become more expensive. In 2024, the price of regular rice — which was previously sold for Rs 34 per kg — has now become Rs 45 per kg. The prices of pulses have also witnessed a sharp increase. Arhar (pigeon pea) and masoor (red lentil) pulses, which previously ranged between Rs 95 and Rs 110 per kilogram, are now selling for Rs 125 to Rs 145 per kg.
20-30% More Burden On Household Budget
The price of wheat has climbed from Rs 35 per kg to approximately Rs 45-50 per kg. Refined oil has surged from Rs 118 per litre to around Rs 155 per litre. Meanwhile, mustard oil prices have risen from Rs 150 to approximately Rs 185 per litre. The price of sugar has also increased from Rs 41 per kg to roughly Rs 51 per kg. Consequently, this has placed an additional burden of 20-30 per cent on household budgets.
"Whenever we go shopping, we invariably notice some increase in the prices of essential commodities. The rise in petrol and diesel prices is having a direct impact on our household budgets. We are now left with very limited options. While a monthly budget of Rs 10,000 used to suffice for our expenses in the past, that same has now crossed the Rs 12,000 mark. At this rate, our family is facing an additional annual financial burden of Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000," said Chanda Kumari, a homemaker.
These rising prices are affecting the poor and lower-middle-class families the most. In Bihar, a large segment of the population relies on daily wage, agriculture, small-scale businesses, and the unorganised sector for their livelihood. Daily wage labourers have been hit the hardest. Mohammad Chandu, a resident of a rural area, travels to Patna every day to work as a tailor. He explains that his daily wage is Rs 200, out of which Rs 60 is spent solely on commuting. "Previously, I used to spend Rs 25 on fare, but now I am forced to spend 60 rupees every day just on transportation. Under these circumstances, what am I supposed to eat, and what am I supposed to provide for my family?" he rued.