Bihar MLC Vote Count: Congress Candidate Sits On Dharna, Flags Absence Of CCTV Cameras
He alleges there are no cameras in the area where ballot boxes are being opened and votes are being counted; DM says following EC guidelines.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Patna: Sanjay Yadav, the Congress candidate for the Patna Teachers' constituency, sat on a dharna when the counting of votes for eight seats of the Bihar Legislative Council began on Tuesday.
The Congress candidate alleged that while CCTV cameras are installed almost everywhere in the counting centre, there are no cameras in the area where the ballot boxes are being opened and the votes are being counted for the 'Patna Graduates' and 'Patna Teachers' constituencies.
"In such a situation, the counting process is rendered meaningless; the Election Commission of India might as well just hand the victory certificate directly to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate," he said.
Yadav said that he had raised this issue with the Patna District Magistrate. The DM responded by saying that there is no such provision in the Election Commission's rules. However, the DM is unwilling to provide a response in writing.
The Congress candidate made it clear that he will continue his protest until either a CCTV camera is installed at the disputed location or the DM provides a written response.
Sanjeev Kumar, the RJD candidate for the Patna Teachers' seat, has also flagged this as a serious concern. He remarked that the absence of CCTV cameras where the ballot boxes are being opened is a grave matter.
"Even in ward councillor elections, there are CCTV cameras at the counting centre, yet there are none here. The District Magistrate (DM) is already viewed with suspicion, and his impartiality is in question. Videography is only conducted for short intervals, so it cannot be relied upon; there should be CCTV cameras here," said the RJD candidate.
When asked about the absence of CCTV cameras in the counting room, Patna DM Kundan Kumar said that the arrangements were "very good". All guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Election Commission of India were being followed 100 per cent, and the entire process was being conducted in strict accordance with them, he maintained.
"All the candidates have been thoroughly briefed. They have been made aware of all the guidelines set forth by the Election Commission of India. In this election, CCTV cameras are not installed inside; instead, the process is being recorded via videography," said Kundan Kumar.
Anuj Singh, an MLC candidate from the Jan Suraaj Party, too expressed his dissatisfaction with the arrangements at the counting centre. He said, "You can see that a carpet has been laid outside, but inside — where the counting is actually taking place — it is very dirty. There might be CCTV cameras elsewhere, but there are none in the area where the counting is happening."
Divya Jyoti, an MLC candidate from the Patna Teachers' constituency, said that while security arrangements and other aspects seem fine, there is a major concern regarding the counting room itself. She questioned why no CCTV cameras have been installed in the area where the counting is being conducted.
"The Election Commission must provide an immediate answer to this. If they desire a fair outcome, especially given the questions being raised about them across the country, they should have been even more diligent and ensured the presence of CCTV cameras to maintain impartiality. This concerns the future of the candidates," said Jyoti.
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