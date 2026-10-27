ETV Bharat / state

Bihar MLC Vote Count: Congress Candidate Sits On Dharna, Flags Absence Of CCTV Cameras

During the protest by Congress candidate Sanjay Yadav. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Sanjay Yadav, the Congress candidate for the Patna Teachers' constituency, sat on a dharna when the counting of votes for eight seats of the Bihar Legislative Council began on Tuesday.

The Congress candidate alleged that while CCTV cameras are installed almost everywhere in the counting centre, there are no cameras in the area where the ballot boxes are being opened and the votes are being counted for the 'Patna Graduates' and 'Patna Teachers' constituencies.

"In such a situation, the counting process is rendered meaningless; the Election Commission of India might as well just hand the victory certificate directly to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate," he said. Yadav said that he had raised this issue with the Patna District Magistrate. The DM responded by saying that there is no such provision in the Election Commission's rules. However, the DM is unwilling to provide a response in writing. The Congress candidate made it clear that he will continue his protest until either a CCTV camera is installed at the disputed location or the DM provides a written response. Sanjeev Kumar, the RJD candidate for the Patna Teachers' seat, has also flagged this as a serious concern. He remarked that the absence of CCTV cameras where the ballot boxes are being opened is a grave matter. "Even in ward councillor elections, there are CCTV cameras at the counting centre, yet there are none here. The District Magistrate (DM) is already viewed with suspicion, and his impartiality is in question. Videography is only conducted for short intervals, so it cannot be relied upon; there should be CCTV cameras here," said the RJD candidate.