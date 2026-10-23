ETV Bharat / state

Bihar MLC Polls Witness 74.55 Percent Voter Turnout For Teachers' Seats And 43.87 Percent For Graduates' Seats

Election officials and security personnel arrive to deposit ballot boxes and voting materials following the conclusion of polling for the Graduate and Teacher constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) election, in Patna, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. ( PTI )

Patna: The biennial Bihar Legislative Council election to eight seats witnessed 43.87 percent polling in the four graduates' constituencies and 74.55 percent voting in as many teachers’ seats on Friday amid a minor scuffle between the supporters of candidates at various places.

The Kosi seat topped the charts among the graduates’ constituencies with 52.51 percent voting, while the Patna seat that hogged the limelight due to the spat between muscleman MLA Anant Singh and incumbent MLC Neeraj Kumar finished at the bottom with just 36.19 percent voting despite all the pre-poll ruckus. The Tirhut and Darbhanga constituencies recorded polling of 42.15 and 42 percent, respectively.

Among the teachers’ constituencies, the Saran seat recorded the highest turnout at 87.16 percent, while the Patna seat finished last with 56.89 percent. The Darbhanga and Tirhut seats witnessed 79 and 78.10 percent voting, respectively.

Altogether 150 candidates are in fray on the eight seats, which have total 5.33 lakh voters – 4.93 lakh in four graduates’ constituencies and 40,253 in four teachers’ constituencies. Voting was held at 933 booths.

"Voting was peacefully conducted on all the designated polling centres from 8am to 4pm. Our control rooms received 13 complaints, which were timely disposed of," Bihar chief electoral officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said.

Supporters of Janata Dal (United) or JDU MLA Anant Singh and incumbent MLC and Patna Graduates candidate Neeraj Kumar clashed in Mokama, prompting police to intervene and detain several individuals.

Anant has backed Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Anuj Kumar Singh against his own party’s nominee Neeraj. His close aide Chhotu Singh was detained by police in the state capital for allegedly disrupting public peace and law and order.

"These tactics will not work. My people have been detained at various police stations. But this has gone in our favour. The people understand everything. Their support is with Anuj," Anant told reporters.

Neeraj, a former minister, is seeking a fourth consecutive term as an MLC. However, Anant alleged that he has been working against his interests for the past decade and connived with his opponents in the November 2025 Assembly elections.