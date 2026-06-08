ETV Bharat / state

Bihar MLC Polls Virtually Settled 9-1 In Favour Of NDA As 10 Candidates File Nominations For 10 Seats

Patna: Altogether 10 candidates staked claims for the 10 Bihar Legislative Council seats on the last day of filing nomination papers, indicating the issue is virtually settled 9-1 in favour of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) without any contest or voting.

The Opposition Mahagathbandhan will bag one seat. All candidates will be elected unopposed.

However, the results would be announced after the scrutiny of nominations is conducted on Tuesday (June 9) and the last date for withdrawal of candidature gets over on Thursday (June 11).

It also indicates that the NDA decided to remain satisfied with the nine seats (including one bypoll seat) for which it has the required number of votes, instead of trying to poach the remaining seat through realpolitik.

Those who filed nomination papers on Monday for nine full-term (six year) seats and one bypoll seat - vacated by Janata Dal (United) or JDU president and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after his election to the Rajya Sabha – included nine from the ruling NDA and one from the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

In the NDA, the BJP fielded controversial Bhojpuri singer actor Pawan Singh, Sanjay Mayukh, Anil Kumar Thakur and Sheela Pandhi, while the JDU gave tickets to Nitish’s son and health minister Nishant Kumar, Bharati Mehta, Shivrani Devi Prajapati, and Lalan Prasad, who is the candidate for the bypoll seat.

Union minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) fielded Ashraf Ansari as its candidate.