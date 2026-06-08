Bihar MLC Polls Virtually Settled 9-1 In Favour Of NDA As 10 Candidates File Nominations For 10 Seats
Controversial Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh and state minister Nishant Kumar are among nine candidates of ruling NDA who filed their nominations.
By Dev Raj
Published : June 8, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Patna: Altogether 10 candidates staked claims for the 10 Bihar Legislative Council seats on the last day of filing nomination papers, indicating the issue is virtually settled 9-1 in favour of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) without any contest or voting.
The Opposition Mahagathbandhan will bag one seat. All candidates will be elected unopposed.
However, the results would be announced after the scrutiny of nominations is conducted on Tuesday (June 9) and the last date for withdrawal of candidature gets over on Thursday (June 11).
It also indicates that the NDA decided to remain satisfied with the nine seats (including one bypoll seat) for which it has the required number of votes, instead of trying to poach the remaining seat through realpolitik.
Those who filed nomination papers on Monday for nine full-term (six year) seats and one bypoll seat - vacated by Janata Dal (United) or JDU president and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after his election to the Rajya Sabha – included nine from the ruling NDA and one from the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).
In the NDA, the BJP fielded controversial Bhojpuri singer actor Pawan Singh, Sanjay Mayukh, Anil Kumar Thakur and Sheela Pandhi, while the JDU gave tickets to Nitish’s son and health minister Nishant Kumar, Bharati Mehta, Shivrani Devi Prajapati, and Lalan Prasad, who is the candidate for the bypoll seat.
Union minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) fielded Ashraf Ansari as its candidate.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) fielded incumbent MLC Sunil Kumar Singh as the Mahagathbandhan candidate.
BJP’s Pawan Singh is considered among noted Bhojpuri cinema superstars. He joined politics in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the saffron party gave him a ticket to contest from the Asansol Parliamentary seat in West Bengal.
However, he decided not to contest from Asansol, following an uproar over his vulgar music videos about women. He then contested as an independent candidate from the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar and finished as the runner-up with around 2.75 lakh votes.
Sources said that the BJP has fielded Pawan with an eye on the coming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. There is a sizeable population of Bhojpuri speakers in the ‘Purvanchal’ (eastern Uttar Pradesh) area. He also hails from the Rajput caste, which constitutes eight to nine percent of the electorate there.
Nishant is currently the health minister. He was brought into politics in March this year with the hope that he would become a rallying point for JDU workers in the absence of Nitish from active politics due to failing health, and would help keep the party intact.
In this combination, one probable candidate – Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha’s son and state panchayati raj minister Deepak Prakash – was left out. He is not a member of either house of the Bihar legislature, and can continue as a minister for only six months from May 7, the date he took the oath.
However, there are possibilities that the NDA will devise other ways to continue him as a minister.
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