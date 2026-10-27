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Bihar MLC Polls: Narendra Prasad Singh Wins Tirhut Teachers' Constituency By 594 Votes

Narendra Prasad Singh ( ETV Bharat )

Muzaffarpur: Results for the Bihar Legislative Council elections are starting to come in, with the first result declared for the Tirhut Teachers' Constituency. BJP candidate Narendra Prasad Singh, representing the NDA, has won the seat by 594 votes.

Narendra Prasad Singh secured 2,945 votes, defeating Independent candidate Bhushan Jha, who received 2,351 votes. CPI candidate Sanjay Singh finished third with 1,967 votes.