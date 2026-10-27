Bihar MLC Polls: Narendra Prasad Singh Wins Tirhut Teachers' Constituency By 594 Votes
The Independent candidate finished second, while the CPI candidate secured third in the Tirhut Teachers' Constituency.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: Results for the Bihar Legislative Council elections are starting to come in, with the first result declared for the Tirhut Teachers' Constituency. BJP candidate Narendra Prasad Singh, representing the NDA, has won the seat by 594 votes.
Narendra Prasad Singh secured 2,945 votes, defeating Independent candidate Bhushan Jha, who received 2,351 votes. CPI candidate Sanjay Singh finished third with 1,967 votes.
Singh appeared delighted after the victory, with supporters lifting him onto their shoulders to celebrate. He described his win as a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.
News of Singh's victory sparked celebrations among supporters and party workers. They welcomed him with flower garlands and raised slogans in his support. Supporters also lifted him in celebration, while the area outside the counting centre buzzed with festive activity.
"This victory belongs to the leaders and workers of all NDA constituent parties. Teachers have expressed confidence in the government's promises and policies, which has helped us receive this support," said Narendra Prasad Singh, the winning candidate from the Tirhut Teachers' Constituency.
Polling for the Tirhut Teachers' Constituency was held on October 23. The seat had 8,760 voters, with turnout of around 85 per cent in the Muzaffarpur district.
Polling for the eight seats in the biennial Bihar Legislative Council election was held on Friday, October 23. Turnout was 43.87 per cent in the four graduates' constituencies and 74.55 per cent in the four teachers' constituencies.
Also Read: