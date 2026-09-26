Bihar MLC Polls: Jan Suraaj Party Changes Candidate For Tirhut Teachers' Seat
The candidate Shyam Nandan Yadav has been selected for the Tirhut Teachers' constituency in the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council polls
Published : September 26, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Patna: The Jan Suraaj Party has changed its candidate for the Tirhut Teachers' constituency in the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council polls, naming Shyam Nandan Yadav as its new nominee in place of Bhushan Jha.
Biennial elections to eight seats in the Upper House of the bicameral Bihar legislature will be held on October 23. The terms of these four graduates' and as many teachers' seats are set to expire on November 16. The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party is contesting all eight seats. Its state president Manoj Bharti announced Shyam Nandan Yadav's candidature on Saturday.
The party has fielded Anuj Singh in the Patna Graduate constituency, Vimohan Kumar in the Tirhut Graduate constituency, and Shyam Nandan Yadav in the Tirhut teachers' constituency.
Afaq Ahmed is seeking re-election from Saran teachers' constituency; academician-turned-politician Divya Jyoti has been fielded in Patna teachers' constituency; S P Rai in Darbhanga teachers' constituency; Ravindra Yadav in Darbhanga graduates' seat and Rajnish Ranjan in Kosi graduates' constituency.
For graduates' constituencies, individuals who hold a graduation degree from any recognised university in India, and reside within the specific graduate constituency, are eligible to vote. In teachers' constituencies, those working in educational institutions within the state that are not lower than secondary schools and possess at least three years of teaching experience are eligible to vote.
In both cases, eligible voters must explicitly register themselves on the electoral rolls maintained for the purpose.
A notification for the polls will be issued on September 29, while the last date for filing nominations is October 6. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 7, and candidates can withdraw their nominations till October 9. Polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on October 23, and counting of votes is scheduled for October 27.
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