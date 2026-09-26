ETV Bharat / state

Bihar MLC Polls: Jan Suraaj Party Changes Candidate For Tirhut Teachers' Seat

Patna: The Jan Suraaj Party has changed its candidate for the Tirhut Teachers' constituency in the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council polls, naming Shyam Nandan Yadav as its new nominee in place of Bhushan Jha.

Biennial elections to eight seats in the Upper House of the bicameral Bihar legislature will be held on October 23. The terms of these four graduates' and as many teachers' seats are set to expire on November 16. The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party is contesting all eight seats. Its state president Manoj Bharti announced Shyam Nandan Yadav's candidature on Saturday.

The party has fielded Anuj Singh in the Patna Graduate constituency, Vimohan Kumar in the Tirhut Graduate constituency, and Shyam Nandan Yadav in the Tirhut teachers' constituency.

Afaq Ahmed is seeking re-election from Saran teachers' constituency; academician-turned-politician Divya Jyoti has been fielded in Patna teachers' constituency; S P Rai in Darbhanga teachers' constituency; Ravindra Yadav in Darbhanga graduates' seat and Rajnish Ranjan in Kosi graduates' constituency.