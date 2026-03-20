Bihar MLA's Son Killed In Nawada Road Accident; Locals Demand Safety Measures
Akhilesh Yadav's mother, Vibha Devi, is MLA from Nawada and his father, Rajballabh Prasad Yadav, served as minister in RJD government.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Nawada: Son of former Bihar minister Rajballabh Prasad Yadav and JDU MLA Vibha Devi died after his car rammed into a roadside tree in Bihar's Nawada district on Thursday, police said.
The accident occurred at around 6 pm after deceased, Akhilesh Yadav, left home. Preliminary probe revealed that due to excessive speed, the car went out of control and crashed into a banyan tree. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was badly damaged, leaving Akhilesh with critical injuries.
Locals rushed him to Medanta Hospital in Patna and attending doctors had immediately started treatment but he succumbed to his injuries at around midnight.
Shocked over Akhilesh's sudden demise, his elder brother, Eklavya Yadav, said, "He had left home in his car and the vehicle crashed into a nearby banyan tree. He was critically injured and was admitted him to Medanta Hospital but could not be saved".
Akhilesh's death has sent a wave of grief through political circles. He was known as an amiable person who stayed away from the world of politics. In the wake of this incident, local residents of Nawada have demanded that concrete measures be taken to improve road safety.
Akhilesh's father, Rajballabh Prasad Yadav, served as a minister in the RJD government. In 2018, he was accused of raping a minor girl. Following his conviction, he was disqualified from holding office. Subsequently, Akhilesh's mother, Vibha Devi entered politics and joined the JDU ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections. She is currently the JDU MLA from Nawada.
Also Read