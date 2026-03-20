ETV Bharat / state

Bihar MLA's Son Killed In Nawada Road Accident; Locals Demand Safety Measures

Nawada: Son of former Bihar minister Rajballabh Prasad Yadav and JDU MLA Vibha Devi died after his car rammed into a roadside tree in Bihar's Nawada district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 6 pm after deceased, Akhilesh Yadav, left home. Preliminary probe revealed that due to excessive speed, the car went out of control and crashed into a banyan tree. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was badly damaged, leaving Akhilesh with critical injuries.

Locals rushed him to Medanta Hospital in Patna and attending doctors had immediately started treatment but he succumbed to his injuries at around midnight.