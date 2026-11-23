ETV Bharat / state

4 Lakh Guests, 150 Dishes And A Horse Race: Rain Threatens To Dampen Wedding Of Bihar MLA Anant Singh's Daughter

Patna: Incessant rainfall over the last few days under the influence of a low pressure after cyclone Akvan has disrupted preparations for the grand wedding of Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh's younger daughter, Shivangi Singh, scheduled for Wednesday (November 25) at his ancestral village Nadawan in Bihar's Patna district.

Popular as ' Chhote Sarkar ' and 'Baahubali' MLA, Anant Singh, who happens to be a prominent strongman politician in Bihar, has been personally monitoring the wedding arrangements at the village.

While preparations at the venue for the high-profile wedding began almost a fortnight back, the showers have left the venue completely muddy, leaving the organisers and the event manager in a state of bother. Not only have the decorations been hampered, but there are concerns over a much-anticipated horse racing competition, being claimed as one of the main attractions of the celebrations.

Special arrangements are being made for the horse racing competition scheduled to be held on the wedding day (ETV Bharat)

Sources said heavy waterlogging and mud have affected the preparations at the venue, with event managers finding it difficult to carry out decoration work owing to the weather conditions. The horse racecourse itself has become waterlogged.

Rain disrupts preparations for grand wedding of Anant Singh's daughter scheduled for Wednesday (ETV Bharat)

Asked about the arrangements and whether the horse race would still go ahead if the rain persists, Anant Singh maintained that the rain would not affect any of the planned events. He also said that sand could be spread over the racecourse to make it suitable for the competition.

Rain disrupts preparations for grand wedding of Anant Singh's daughter scheduled for Wednesday (ETV Bharat)

At the same time, he acknowledged that horses cannot be made to run on a muddy track and that landing choppers would also be difficult if the ground remains wet.

Scenes at the venue of wedding of Anant Singh's daughter scheduled for Wednesday (ETV Bharat)

"The rain poses no problem at all. Everything will proceed exactly as planned, the food, the festivities, and the horse race, all of it will take place. Yes, the decoration work for the marquee (pandal) has been stalled for the last three days, but that is of not worrying. The race will happen, the wedding will take place, and the celebrations will go on. Even if the pandal gets soaked, it won't stand in the way," the MLA remarked.

Several horses from across states have been invited for the horse racing competition, and a temporary stable has been arranged near Singh's residence.