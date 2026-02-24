ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Minor Girl Sold To Rajasthan Man For Rs Two Lakh, Forced Into Marriage

Kaimur: A minor girl from Bihar's Kaimur was lured on the pretext of a job and sold for Rs two lakh to a man in Rajasthan's Sikar who forcibly married her to another person, police said on Tuesday. Her family reported the matter to the police, who acted promptly by rescuing the minor girl within a week and arresting a person, they added.

Bhabhua subdivisional officer of police (SDPO) Manoranjan Bharti said some people from a village in the Chainpur police station area approached Kaimur Superintendent of Police Harimohan Shukla to inform him that a minor girl from their family had been sold to one Mahesh Kumar of Rajasthan's Sikar, under the pretext of a job. Mahesh forcibly married her to a man there. Mahesh works as part of a gang and came to Kaimur for this purpose.

"On the SP's instruction, a team consisting of the Chainpur police station in-charge and some women police officers rescued the victim from Khariyabad Basti in Rajasthan's Churu. The man who forcibly held the minor girl in his custody was arrested. He has been identified as Subhash Bhamu, a resident of Khariyabad," Bharti said.