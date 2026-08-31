ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Minister Slaps Rs 50 Crore Defamation Notice On Tej Pratap Yadav For Alleging Indecent Proposal To A Delhi Hotel Staff

Patna: Bihar public health engineering department (PHED) minister Sanjay Kumar Singh sent a legal notice to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son and Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) leader Tej Pratap on Sunday seeking an unconditional apology and Rs 50 crore in damages for making false and defamatory allegations against him through social media and other public platforms.

The notice, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, asks Tej Pratap to withdraw the offending material, including objectionable or morphed images of Sanjay – who happens to be a Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) MLA from Mahua constituency in Vaishali district – posted by him on his Facebook account and X handle within seven days of the receipt of the notice and tender an unconditional public apology. It also seeks him to disclose the source or basis of the post and alleged defamation.

Tej Pratap had posted on social media platforms on Saturday about “questions being raised on serious allegations of Mahua MLA Sanjay Singh.” “Serious allegations are coming forth about Mahua MLA and minister Sanjay allegedly behaving indecently with a woman and trying to exploit her at a hotel in Delhi. It is being claimed that the hotel employees intervened to control the situation. There are also allegations of the issue being hushed up after a payment of Rs 25 lakh,” Tej Pratap wrote in his post.

The JJD leader further asserted in the post that Sanjay’s political and public life had been questioned previously also. “It is an extremely serious issue if the charges are true, and they should be investigated impartially. The public has the right to know the truth. The allegations should be impartially probed, and lawful action should be taken if he is found guilty,” Tej Pratap Yadav.

Tej Pratap, who is a former minister and represented the Mahua Assembly constituency from 2015 to 2020, also put out a photograph titled ‘Chappal therapy part – 1’ (Slipper therapy part- 1), which shows five women thrashing a person resembling Sanjay with slippers and he is saying, “Mujhe maaf kar do didiyon” (Forgive me elder sisters). The picture also says “Sanjay Singh being beaten with slippers”.

Incidentally, Tej Pratap again contested from Mahua in the November 2025 Assembly elections, but lost to Sanjay. The 11-page legal notice sent via registered post, email and WhatsApp by Sanjay’s advocate Sushil Kumar says: “My client states that on August 29 you have published from your verified account/ handle ‘@TejYadav14’ on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), and further published and circulated through Facebook and other social media platforms, a statement containing reckless, scandalous, false, and highly defamatory allegations against my client, without any factual basis, without any material whatsoever, and with the deliberate objective of lowering his reputation in the estimation of public.”